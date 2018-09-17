Cloudvirga announces live from the Digital Mortgage conference stage its Mobile POS product

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga™, a leading provider of digital mortgage software, today announced its Cloudvirga Mobile POS, a mobile-first mortgage point-of-sale solution tuned to serve the needs of loan originators and homebuyers in a purchase mortgage market.



Backed by the same intelligent mortgage engine that powers Cloudvirga’s award-winning Enterprise POS, the Mobile POS allows loan originators to collaborate with borrowers and real estate agents seamlessly and from any web-enabled device. Task automation, built-in workflows and event-driven reminders keep the loan process moving at all times to boost originator productivity.

Loan officers and brokers can configure the borrower experience on a per-loan basis with in-app options such as:

A customized Form 1003 application (streamlined or full)

Configurable credit check capabilities (soft, full or none)

A fully customizable needs list

Configurable electronic asset verification.

Any mobile web browser delivers on-the-go access to loan details, documents and milestones for borrowers, home builders and real estate agents. Loan officers and brokers also have access to a dedicated mobile app. Directed workflows and event-driven notifications keep borrowers focused on their key tasks, speeding completion of the loan application, and live collaboration features give borrowers instant access to the experience and advice of their loan officer or broker.

“Automating bits and pieces of a broken mortgage process is like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound. Cloudvirga is different; we reinvent the mortgage process first, then automate it,” said Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck. “Our intelligent mortgage engine is our customers’ secret weapon, and we’re proud to make it available on-demand in a mobile-first format that suits the busy lives of originators and borrowers, particularly in this purchase mortgage market.”

Schreck announced the new product from the stage of Digital Mortgage 2018, where Cloudvirga was a platinum sponsor. For more information about Cloudvirga Mobile POS, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/products/mobile-pos/.

About Cloudvirga™

Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s customer base includes eight of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudvirga.com or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn .

