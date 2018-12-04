Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck honored by HousingWire as Vanguard Award winner

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga™, a leading provider of digital mortgage software, today announced that CEO Michael Schreck is a recipient of HousingWire’s 2018 HW Vanguard Award™. Now in its fourth year, the Vanguard Awards spotlight the housing finance industry’s most successful and influential executives.



Schreck was recognized as a mortgage innovator with a 20-year track record of leading pioneering fintech companies to successful exits (including acquisitions by IBM, Sallie Mae, VeriSign and GSI Commerce that were collectively valued at over $1 billion).

Since joining Cloudvirga in 2017, Schreck has raised over $50 million in private-equity funding to further the company’s mission of transforming and digitizing mortgage origination. His background as a fintech founder, investor and CEO has helped him build an all-star leadership team that includes former executives of Microsoft, Roostify, IBM, Intuit, Altisource, LoanDepot and other industry leaders.

After less than three years in operation, Cloudvirga counts nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage lenders as customers and recently expanded its product lineup with the launch of Mobile POS and a forthcoming Broker POS in partnership with ARIVE. Prior to Cloudvirga, Schreck was managing director of the Altisource Labs innovation center. Schreck also co-founded General Catalyst Partners, a multi-billion-dollar venture capital firm.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among such an esteemed group of industry luminaries,” said Schreck. “This award is really not about me — it’s a reflection of the entire Cloudvirga team and what we are achieving together. We have assembled a singular group that is truly committed to our mission of driving down the cost of home loans.”

“As the Vanguard Awards program continues to grow … the entry point gets tighter,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. “These winners are truly the best in the mortgage finance industry.”

A complete listing of honorees appears in the December/January issue of HousingWire magazine and can be found online at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/47526-meet-the-2018-hw-vanguard-award-winners.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit http://www.housingwire.com/ or http://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

About Cloudvirga™:

Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/ or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.

