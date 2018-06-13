Cloudvirga Founder Kyle Kamrooz Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga™, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software whose enterprise technology is powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, today announced that company co-founder Kyle Kamrooz has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level finance executives.



Kamrooz joins other hand-selected Forbes Finance Council members in becoming part of a curated network of successful peers with access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources.

Forbes Councils combine an innovative, high-touch approach to community management with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

“It’s an honor to join Forbes Finance Council’s esteemed community of financial services leaders and innovators,” said Kamrooz. “Cloudvirga is redefining the world’s understanding of what a ‘digital mortgage’ should be. We look forward to exchanging ideas with the top minds in finance and helping readers of Forbes, the most-read business magazine in the United States, understand what the digital mortgage revolution means for consumers.”

Said Forbes Councils founder Scott Gerber, “We are honored to welcome Kyle into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Kamrooz has nearly 20 years’ senior management experience in residential mortgage lending. While EVP at Skyline Home Loans, he developed the digital mortgage platform that would become Cloudvirga. Since 2016, Kamrooz has attracted multiple rounds of investment funding, set the vision for Cloudvirga’s flagship POS systems and signed eight of the nation’s top 40 non-bank mortgage lenders as clients.

Kamrooz serves on Fannie Mae’s Technology Advisory Board and is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association. His commentary has been featured in TechCrunch and Huffington Post. He is a HousingWire Vanguard Award winner and one of Entrepreneur magazine’s inspiring tech entrepreneurs under 40.

About Cloudvirga™:

Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Founded by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s customer base includes eight of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudvirga.com or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.

About Forbes Councils:

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com.

For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit https://forbesfinancecouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://forbescouncils.com/.

