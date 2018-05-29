Cloudvirga Named a 2018 Benzinga FinTech Award

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga™, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software whose enterprise technology is powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, was honored as one of the world’s top fintech firms at last week’s Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.



After advancing to the competition’s final round in April, Cloudvirga was one of just three companies recognized in the “Best Digital Mortgage Solution” category during the awards ceremony on May 15 in New York. The following morning, Cloudvirga announced it had completed a $50-million Series C funding round led by private-equity firm Riverwood Capital.

Founded in 2015, the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards recognizes leading innovators in finance and fintech. Hundreds of companies vied for recognition in nearly 30 categories this year.

“Cloudvirga is proud to be recognized as a global leader in digital mortgage solutions,” said Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck. “Our intelligent Mortgage Platform combines decades of real-world mortgage experience with the latest innovations in process automation, data science and machine learning to produce a world-class borrower experience while radically reducing the cost of lending for mortgage companies. We’re redefining what the digital mortgage experience means for consumers, loan officers and back-office teams.”

Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Founded by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s customer base includes eight of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

