Cloudvirga Named One of North America’s Top 100 Tech Firms by Red Herring

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga™, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software whose enterprise technology is powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, was honored today with Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award.



Cloudvirga was selected from a pool of over 1,200 firms across North America and was evaluated on 20 quantitative and qualitative criteria, including its disruptive impact, financial performance and technology innovation.

“This year was rewarding beyond all expectations,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “There are many great companies generating innovative and disruptive products in North America. We had a difficult time narrowing the pool and selecting the finalists. We know that the 2018 crop will grow into some amazing companies that are sure to make an impact.”

“It’s an honor to be named one of North America’s top tech firms by Red Herring, which for more than two decades has recognized emerging tech companies that have gone on to become household names. This award validates that Cloudvirga is not only a leading innovator in mortgage technology, but also one of the continent’s most disruptive tech companies,” said Cloudvirga co-founder Kyle Kamrooz, who presented his company’s winning strategy at the Red Herring North America Forum in Marina Del Rey earlier this week.

About Cloudvirga™:

Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Founded by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s customer base includes eight of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudvirga.com or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.

@Cloudvirga @digitalherring #Top100

News Source: Cloudvirga Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cloudvirga-named-one-of-north-americas-top-100-tech-firms-by-red-herring/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.