Cloudvirga taps former Altisource CTO as executive vice president of technology

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga™, a leading provider of digital mortgage software, today announced that mortgage industry veteran James Vinci has been selected to fill the firm’s newly created executive vice president of technology position. In this role, Vinci will execute Cloudvirga’s technical vision, oversee initiatives to strengthen developer talent and collaborate across departments to scale technical initiatives to the company’s explosive growth.



Vinci has 25 years of experience overseeing technology strategy, product development and service provider partnerships at leading mortgage technology companies. Prior to joining Cloudvirga, Vinci held multiple C-level positions at Equator, an affiliate of real estate and mortgage technology firm Altisource (NASDAQ: ASPS). Vinci spent his early career building business process automation solutions for Xerox Professional Services (NYSE: XRX) and other mortgage services providers.

“James’ deep, hands-on leadership in mortgage process automation is a huge boon for Cloudvirga as we continue our ambitious vision of delivering unmatched cost savings and borrower satisfaction to top mortgage lenders,” said Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck. “We are proud to welcome James to the team.”

“Lender demand to automate business workflows is at an all-time high, making it a particularly exciting time to join the Cloudvirga team,” said Vinci.

Two years after breaking ground, Cloudvirga continues to capture the financial endorsement of prominent investors and lenders alike with its pioneering digital mortgage technology. In the last six months, the firm has raised $50 million in private-equity funding and expanded its product lineup beyond the acclaimed Enterprise POS with the launch of Mobile POS and announcement of an upcoming Broker POS in partnership with ARIVE.

For a list of current job opportunities available at Cloudvirga, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/company/careers/.

About Cloudvirga™

Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/ or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.

Twitter: @Cloudvirga #digitalmortgage #peoplemovers

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-1127s2p-james-vinci-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Cloudvirga Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cloudvirga-taps-former-altisource-cto-as-executive-vice-president-of-technology/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.