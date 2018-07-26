Cloudvirga’s Josephine Yen Named to MPA Magazine’s 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage

IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga™, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software whose enterprise technology is powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, today announced that senior vice president of product management Josephine Yen has been named one of Mortgage Professional America magazine’s 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage.



Yen was recognized for leveraging data and workflow automation to help Cloudvirga introduce a number of groundbreaking capabilities not found in any other digital mortgage platform. Noteworthy innovations introduced under Yen’s leadership include simultaneous submission of loan files to both Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s automated underwriting systems and the 4.0 release of the Cloudvirga Enterprise POS, which raised the digital mortgage bar with unprecedented workflow automation for the broadest selection of loan products available in any POS system.

“Josephine has been a driving force behind Cloudvirga’s momentum as the industry’s fastest growing and most disruptive digital mortgage technology,” said Cloudvirga Co-founder Kyle Kamrooz. “She takes a diagnostic approach to mortgage automation and excels at spearheading the development of very complex product features. We all hold Josephine in very high regard and congratulate her on this well deserved honor.”

“The hundreds of nominations that flooded in this year for MPA’s annual Elite Women list made it clear that women have been making their voices heard in what was once a male-dominated field,” said the magazine in its special report. “These 70 women are shaping a new future for America’s mortgage industry.”

This is the fifth year that Mortgage Professional America’s Elite Women in Mortgage list has honored women who are changing the face of the U.S. mortgage industry. To view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=107049.

About Mortgage Professional America:

A publication of Key Media, Mortgage Professional America (MPA) delivers news, opinion and analysis to mortgage, real estate and finance industry professionals through its bi-monthly magazine and daily email newsletter. For more information, visit http://www.mpamag.com/.

About Cloudvirga™:

Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Founded by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s customer base includes eight of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudvirga.com or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.

@Cloudvirga @MPAMagazineUS #EliteMortgage

News Source: Cloudvirga Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cloudvirgas-josephine-yen-named-to-mpa-magazines-2018-elite-women-in-mortgage/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.