Cloudvirga’s Kyle Kamrooz Named to MPA Hot 100 List of Top Mortgage Industry Innovators

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga, developer of intelligent mortgage point-of-sale (POS) platforms, today announced that its Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Kyle Kamrooz has been named to Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine’s annual Hot 100 list of the leaders and visionaries making the biggest impact on America’s mortgage industry. Kamrooz was recognized for spearheading Cloudvirga’s transformative contributions to reducing mortgage back-office costs through digital mortgage technology.



Published each February and now in its sixth year, the MPA Hot 100 recognizes mortgage professionals whose vision, innovation and achievements are shaping the landscape of the mortgage industry. Recipients of the award are nominated by their peers and are widely regarded as major power players within their professional community.

Since co-founding Cloudvirga in 2016, Kamrooz has led the company through two capital raises totaling over $27 million and launched its next-gen POS products in nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage lenders.

This is the third time in recent weeks that top mortgage industry publications have recognized Kamrooz for his breakthrough contributions to advancing mortgage efficiency. Kamrooz was recently named among HousingWire’s 2017 Vanguard Award winners as well as one of National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine’s 40 most influential mortgage professionals under 40.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized among such a distinguished group of mortgage professionals,” said Kamrooz. “2017 was a great year for Cloudvirga and our customers, and we continue to tackle the massive problem of mortgage cost and inefficiency.”

For a full rundown of 2018 MPA Hot 100 winners, visit https://www.mpamag.com/contents/e-magazine.aspx?id=91568.

About Cloudvirga:

Cloudvirga’s intelligent mortgage point-of-sale (POS) platforms uniquely combine a world-class borrower experience with a truly digital lender platform that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Founded by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s initial customer roster includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $27 million from some of the country’s top lenders and venture capital firms. For more information, visit http://www.cloudvirga.com/ or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage and finance industry’s most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. MPA keeps mortgage and finance professionals up-to-date with breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and expert analysis of the trends affecting individual mortgage businesses and the industry as a whole.

