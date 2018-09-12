Comedian is Challenging How People Think About Stuttering

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What do you do when you are professionally funny for a living AND use your own experience as a person with disabilities to crush stigma and change attitudes? Well, for stuttering comedian Nina G, you take it on the road in a series of presentations that are both funny and profound. Much like Hannah Gadsby’s breakout Netflix special “Nannette,” Nina G blends her comedy “material” with her real life experiences for a unique tour you can see live!



Nina G connects with audiences from a variety of backgrounds across the nation, from comedy clubs to university conferences and within the pages of her books. Fall 2018 Nina G is taking her show nation-wide to celebrate Disability Awareness month in October. Be sure to catch her live or book her for your event!

DATES:

Sept 16: San Francisco Comedy Day, Golden Gate Park-Robin Williams Meadow.

Sept 28: All Out Comedy Theater, Oakland.

Oct 6:Dyslexia Awareness and Education: Community Center at the Market Place, Tustin, Calif.

Oct 11: Central Michigan University – Stutterer

Oct 19: Pre-conference workshop for the California Association of Postsecondary Education and Disability: Learning Ramps-Teaching with Universal Design.

Oct: 25: Disability Awareness Celebration: San Jacinto College.

October 22 is international stuttering awareness day:

To celebrate, Nina G is taking her message of acceptance and awareness on the road! She will be appearing in colleges and comedy shows all around the country talking about the experience of stuttering, having a learning disability, and learning to accept and overcome attitudes to educate people about her Disability experience.

Additional facts on stuttering:

Stuttering impacts 1 percent of the adult population.

3 million Americans are Stutterers.

1 in 4 people who stutter are female.

There’s no known cure for stuttering.

Many people who stutter still experience discrimination.

About Nina G:

Comedian – Nina G was the only woman who stuttered in the stand-up comedy world when she started eight years ago. Now there are a few other women who stutter venturing on stage to tell their stories and make people laugh.

She produced the Comedians with Disabilities Act, a national touring comedy show featuring exclusively comedians with disabilities. She also went on to produce the first compilation album to feature, as the album title suggests, “Disabled Comedy Only.”

Nina G’s brand of comedy reflects the experiences of many with disabilities: the problem is not the people with disabilities but a society that isn’t always accessible or inclusive.

Author – Nina G’s first book, “Once Upon An Accommodation: A Book About Learning Disabilities,” helps both children and adults understand how to advocate for needed school-related accommodations. The book is inspired from her own childhood experience of having learning disabilities, stuttering, and being denied accommodations in her own education.

For more information about “Once Upon an Accommodation” visit: https://www.ninagcomedian.com/the-book.

For more information on “Stutterer Interrupted: The Making of a Stuttering Stand Up Comedian” visit: https://www.stuttererinterrupted.com/.

Professional Speaker – Nina G tours the country as a conference keynote speaker. In addition to her Tedx Talk at San Jose State University she has presented at: the Montana Youth in Transition Conference, the Oregon Association on Higher Education and Disability, the Kansas Youth Leadership Forum, and various college campuses for Disability Acceptance Week/Disability Awareness Month including seminars on Universal Design in teaching and training.

For booking: https://www.ninagcomedian.com/ / Ninagbooking@gmail.com / 510-922-0179

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0912s2p-nina-g-300dpi.jpg

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/pkNE6ZQ-l8w

News Source: Nina G

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/comedian-is-challenging-how-people-think-about-stuttering/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.