Commitment to Excellence: Union Institute & University salutes law enforcement professionals nationwide during National Police Week

CINCINNATI, Ohio, May 14, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Union Institute & University is proud to salute law enforcement professionals nationwide during National Police Week, May 13 – 19, 2018 and honored to celebrate its commitment to educating the law enforcement community with a rigorous and research based Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management.



“Union is committed to educating the law enforcement profession. The UI&U Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management is an innovative program that was created by and for law enforcement professionals,” said Paul Brugman, CJM Chair. “The curriculum provides real world application. We employ experts in the law enforcement field as instructors. I think the UI&U commitment is evident in the over 6,300* law enforcement officers nationwide who chose Union for their Criminal Justice Management degree.”

The stringent curriculum requires law enforcement students to interpret and analyze current issues in the field, apply contemporary techniques within a justice organization, critique policy and service delivery, and apply ethical theories in a contemporary environment.

CJM alumni (2002) and Master of Arts History & Culture student Jason Bassett, a California police lieutenant, found UI&U’s commitment to educating the law enforcement community to be exactly what he was looking for in a program.

“Union Institute and University supports law enforcement by offering distance learning degree programs in diverse fields making it possible to complete educational goals while working full time. This may enhance promotion opportunities or lead to jobs in other fields upon retirement,” said Bassett. “I liked the format and way that the classes were structured. I had not been in a formal academic setting for a long time. In about five years, I plan to teach at the community college level and I chose Union when I started searching for a master’s program. Distance learning was going to be my only option, so I chose Union based on my positive previous experience and the fact that a program in History and Culture was offered.”

Sgt. Charlie Johnson, Jr. (2017 CJM alumni) an officer in the Dade County area, credits his Union degree for expanding his career choices.

“This degree has helped me close a chapter in my life that had been opened for 22 years. It has expanded my professional growth by opening doors that were previously inaccessible. In my agency promotion above the rank of captain requires a four-year degree. I know I am qualified if I choose to move up the ranks.”

CJM (2013) and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL) (2015) alumna Elena Moton, an officer in the Cincinnati area, credits her degrees from Union for her career trajectory.

“I was a sergeant when I started at Union and now I am a lieutenant. My study habits from Union helped me to study for the lieutenant exam. Going to college is an enlightening experience. The process requires you to open your eyes, to think and analyze. I am now aspiring to be a captain and an assistant chief. As a police officer who works in the community, I find that people expect you to have a college degree. A college degree opens doors.”

After completion of the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management law enforcement professionals can choose to enter the Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL) degree to further the career climb. “The MSOL is a perfect fit for the professional who wants to move up in ranks,” said Brugman. “The program is designed to provide solutions to complex issues faced by today’s professional.”

Union pioneered higher education options for the working adult. The CJM program provides a flexible online delivery that allows the law enforcement professional to work fulltime. The program also connects the student to site coordinators who provide personal attention not available at other universities.

Many law enforcement professionals are veterans. The Union in Veterans program assists veterans in completing his or her degree with scholarships and a living stipend.

Union is recognized as a Military Friendly School and is one of only eight schools that form the Fraternal Order of Police University.

