Event date: January 30, 2023
Event Time: 06:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Location:
Tipp City, OH 45371
Description:
Meeting Notification (not a Legal Ad)

This serves as notice that the Communications Council Sub-Committee will be meeting on Monday, January 30th beginning at 6:30 PM at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, Ohio.

Persons interested in observing this meeting are welcome to attend.

A quorum of the members of City Council may be present.

City of Tipp City

Timothy Eggleston
City Manager

