Communications Council Sub-Committee
Event Time: 06:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Location:
Tipp City, OH 45371
Description:
Meeting Notification (not a Legal Ad)
This serves as notice that the Communications Council Sub-Committee will be meeting on Monday, January 30th beginning at 6:30 PM at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, Ohio.
Persons interested in observing this meeting are welcome to attend.
A quorum of the members of City Council may be present.
City of Tipp City
Timothy Eggleston
City Manager