Tipp City Schools to Host 2nd Community Engagement

March 12, 2018 | 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. | LT Ball Intermediate School

Discussions continue on developing a master facilities plan for Tipp City Schools. The district and Board of Education will share feedback received from the February 20th Facilities Community Engagement and continue discussions on facilities needs for kindergarten through 8th grade. Recent discussions to address the needs include possibly remodeling/renovating Tippecanoe Middle School and LT Ball Intermediate School. The district continues to evaluate the K-3 needs as part of our master facilities plan and emphasizes the planning is in the discussion stage.

The March 12th meeting will include roundtable discussions and conversation on safety in schools.