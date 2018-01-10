Community Engagement

Tipp City Schools
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

The Board of Education is developing a five-year strategic plan and seeking community members to actively participate in the next stage of the development process.  The four key areas the board has identified for the plan are:

  • Academic/Student Opportunities
  • Climate and Culture
  • Facilities
  • Communication

Four separate subcommittees are being formed to focus on developing strategies and objectives for each key area.  Each will be comprised of one school board member, a district administrator, a building principal, 2 staff members, and 2 to 3 community members.

If you would like to serve on one of these key area subcommittees, please send an email of interest to Kari Prall at [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. on January 19th.  Your email should include:

  • Name
  • Contact information
  • Committee of interest
  • Availability for 2-3 meetings between January 23-March 9
  • Relevant experience/expertise(optional)                              

You may also bring a letter of interest to the Board of Education at 90 South Tippecanoe Drive. 

Thank you for considering this brief but important commitment to help shape the long-term strategic planning of our district.

 

