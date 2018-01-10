COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

The Board of Education is developing a five-year strategic plan and seeking community members to actively participate in the next stage of the development process. The four key areas the board has identified for the plan are:

Academic/Student Opportunities

Climate and Culture

Facilities

Communication

Four separate subcommittees are being formed to focus on developing strategies and objectives for each key area. Each will be comprised of one school board member, a district administrator, a building principal, 2 staff members, and 2 to 3 community members.

If you would like to serve on one of these key area subcommittees, please send an email of interest to Kari Prall at [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. on January 19th. Your email should include:

Name

Contact information

Committee of interest

Availability for 2-3 meetings between January 23-March 9

Relevant experience/expertise(optional)

You may also bring a letter of interest to the Board of Education at 90 South Tippecanoe Drive.

Thank you for considering this brief but important commitment to help shape the long-term strategic planning of our district.