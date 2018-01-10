COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
The Board of Education is developing a five-year strategic plan and seeking community members to actively participate in the next stage of the development process. The four key areas the board has identified for the plan are:
- Academic/Student Opportunities
- Climate and Culture
- Facilities
- Communication
Four separate subcommittees are being formed to focus on developing strategies and objectives for each key area. Each will be comprised of one school board member, a district administrator, a building principal, 2 staff members, and 2 to 3 community members.
If you would like to serve on one of these key area subcommittees, please send an email of interest to Kari Prall at [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. on January 19th. Your email should include:
- Name
- Contact information
- Committee of interest
- Availability for 2-3 meetings between January 23-March 9
- Relevant experience/expertise(optional)
You may also bring a letter of interest to the Board of Education at 90 South Tippecanoe Drive.
Thank you for considering this brief but important commitment to help shape the long-term strategic planning of our district.