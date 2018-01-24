Community Meeting

FACILITIES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

February 20, 2018

LT Ball Intermediate School

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

The Board of Education is looking closely at the district’s facility needs and developing a master facilities plan to address current and future educational needs. Recent discussions include possibly remodeling/renovating Tippecanoe Middle School and LT Ball Intermediate School. We continue to thoughtfully evaluate our K-3 needs as part of the master plan. The BOE is inviting parents and residents of Tipp City to attend the upcoming Facilities Community Engagement to learn about possible options and provide feedback. This includes identifying areas of concerns, addressing priorities, evaluating building usage, and assessing constituent support. The evening will include a question and answer period.