QUEENS, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Conch Shell Productions – in collaboration with Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center at York College – will present the second annual HEAR HER CALL CARIBBEAN-AMERICAN WOMEN’S THEATER FESTIVAL 2020 Thursday March 5 – Saturday March 7, 2020.



The festival is a celebration of the diverse viewpoints of Caribbean American female playwrights and filmmakers. Featured American playwrights include women of various Caribbean heritages: Wendy Arimah (Trinidad), Ingrid Griffith (Guyana), Amina Henry (Jamaica), Nancy Mendez-Booth (Puerto Rico), Myra M. McPhee (Bahamas), and Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Haiti).

In addition, the festival will feature a program of short films curated by Caribbean Film Academy’s (CaFA).

“This festival makes me proud to be Caribbean-American” – festival participant.

Hear Her Call 2020 will take place at MILTON G. BASSIN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER at YORK COLLEGE, 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica New York March 5-March 7, 2020.

Showtimes: Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6: 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The festival will feature staged readings, full productions, film screenings of new works by Caribbean-American women; Q&A’s; panel discussions; local craft/arts/food vendors…and more.

HEAR HER CALL 2020 is made possible (in part) by the support of Milton G. Bassin Performance Arts Center at York College.

For tickets and more information, go to: https://conchshellproductions.com/hear-her-call-2020

ABOUT CONCH SHELL PRODUCTIONS

Established in 2018, the mission of Conch Shell Productions is to develop and produce new works by playwrights and screenwriters of Caribbean heritage living in America that inspire social change.

ABOUT MILTON G. BASSIN PAC

The MGBPAC hosts a multi-cultural arts series featuring nationally and internationally renowned artists. It is our mission to bring exceptional, affordable events to the Jamaica Queens community to deepen the cultural profile. Here at the MGBPAC our vision is to inspire, nurture, challenge, amaze, educate and empower the audience to have open minds and hearts through the arts.

ABOUT CARIBBEAN FILM ACADEMY

Established in 2012, CaFA, is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and support of Caribbean filmmaking and filmmakers, in the region and the diaspora. CaFA’s work is focused on promoting and sharing the art of storytelling through film from the unique perspective of the Caribbean.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/uMM5s_FvOqQ

News Source: Conch-Shell-Productions

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/conch-shell-productions-and-milton-g-bassin-pac-announce-2nd-annual-hear-her-call-caribbean-american-womens-theater-festival/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.