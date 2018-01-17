Continuing Its Growth, VLP Law Group Welcomes Partner Debra B. Vernon to the Firm’s Corporate Practice Group

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — VLP Law Group LLP is pleased to announce that Debra B. Vernon has joined the firm’s Corporate Practice Group as a partner based in the San Francisco Bay area.



An experienced corporate and securities attorney, Ms. Vernon advises founders, companies and investors on legal issues faced throughout all stages of growth. She specializes in startup formation and capitalization, financings, corporate venture, mergers and acquisitions, public offerings and corporate governance. Ms. Vernon also serves as a strategic advisor to executives and corporate boards. She has successfully negotiated, documented and closed hundreds of transactions, including numerous cross-border investments.

Ms. Vernon is a mentor at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and for the Branson Centre for Entrepreneurship – Caribbean. She is also a founding board member of two nonprofit organizations focused on gender equity, the Athena Alliance, whose mission is to increase the number of women serving on corporate boards, and LabGirls STEM Initiative, which hosts events that foster girls’ interest in science and technology.

“Debra is an outstanding corporate and securities practitioner and we are thrilled to welcome her to VLP,” said Christopher La Chance, Chair of the firm’s Corporate, Emerging Growth Companies & Venture Capital, Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities & Capital Raising Practice Groups.

“VLP’s highly-regarded Corporate Practice Group continues to thrive and expand, and the addition of an attorney of Debra’s caliber brings yet further distinction and breadth to the service capabilities of our firm,” added Mr. La Chance.

“I am excited to join VLP, which has a rich history and legacy in the legal community in Silicon Valley,” said Ms. Vernon. “The firm’s work with startups and emerging growth companies has been central to technology development for years and I look forward to continuing my work with entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of technology.”

Prior to joining VLP, Ms. Vernon was a corporate lawyer at global law firm DLA Piper LLP. She began her career in the corporate group at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

About VLP:

Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. The firm has a broad practice, reaching across many industry sectors, including high tech, life sciences, clean tech, retail, consumer products, edtech, and real estate. VLP has continued its strong growth, and is made up of noted attorneys with significant experience who believe VLP’s unique, client-oriented model is the best platform for their practice. Our partners are regularly recognized by their peers as outstanding attorneys, and the firm has been recognized as a top company for its promotion of quality of life in the workplace.

VLP partners represent clients that vary in size from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our clients include public and private corporations, venture capital investors, private equity funds, educational institutions and companies, nonprofits and individuals. We provide general corporate, licensing, contract, intellectual property protection and counseling, securities regulation, financing, merger and acquisition, real estate, commercial lending, tax, employment and other legal services.

