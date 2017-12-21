Coolmuster Rolls Out 50-percent OFF Christmas Discounts on Android Assistant and Lab.Fone for Android for both PC and Mac Users

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 21, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With Christmas fast approaching, Coolmuster, a leading provider of mobile helper tool of Android and iOS users, offers a huge discount on its starred products – 50-percent off discount on Android Assistant, Lab.Fone for Android, iOS Assistant in this Christmas holiday season. This promotion opens on December 21, and will end on January 3, 2018.



Christmas Promotion Page: https://www.coolmuster.com/christmas-promotion.html

“Aiming to show thanks and love to all customers’ long-term support, we’re happy to offer big savings to dear customers in this Christmas season,” said Franklin Deng, the founder and CEO of Coolmuster Studio. “Not only the starred products, other software are also included in this promotion; we hope you can get all your wanted items with the best price at this time.”

50-percent OFF Android Assistant – Save $17.97:

As the #1 management tool for Android, Android Assistant is the top seller at Coolmuster.com. It allows users to backup, transfer, delete, edit or restore data like contacts, messages, photos, music, videos, books, etc. between Android and computer without hassle.

50-percent OFF Lab.Fone for Android – Save $27.57:

A must-have Android data recovery software, which is specially designed for users to retrieve lost or deleted data from Android devices. At present, it can help users recover data like contacts, SMS, call logs, photos, videos, etc. on Android.

Giveaway – Get for FREE:

Coolmuster has picked up a top-seller program as free gift to all customers. All Coolmuster users can visit the page: https://www.coolmuster.com/giveaway.html and get the free license code as you like.

“Write A Review Win License Code” Activity – No Time Limit:

Coolmuster also has another activity called “Write A Review to Win License Code.” You only need to write a review for any Coolmuster program and publish it on your own blog/website/forum, then you can get a free license code of the product that you’ve reviewed. Click here to learn about program in detail: https://www.coolmuster.com/write-review-to-win-free-license-code.html.

About Coolmuster Inc.:

Coolmuster was initially established in Shenzhen, China in the year 2005 and offered its services as a consumer software developer on an international scale.

*IMAGE: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-1221s2p-coolmuster-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Coolmuster Studio

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/coolmuster-rolls-out-50-percent-off-christmas-discounts-on-android-assistant-and-lab-fone-for-android-for-both-pc-and-mac-users/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.