Double chins are common, with about 70% of Americans developing one at some point in their lives. Fortunately, your double chin doesn’t have to be a permanent facial feature. There is a safe, efficient, fast, and non-invasive medical solution: coolsculpting. Here is a brief guide on how coolsculpting can help get rid of your double chin.

What is Coolsculpting?

Coolsculpting is a medical procedure used for getting rid of excess fat under the skin. It is a non-surgical technique, making it a safe alternative to surgical techniques such as liposuction. It is also effective and relatively fast.

How Does Coolsculpting Work?

Coolsculpting is based on a simple and surprisingly efficient concept known as cryolipolysis. Cryolipolysis (and Coolsculpting) involves freezing and crystallizing fat cells deposited under the skin at controlled temperature levels – fat cells freeze and crystallize faster than other cells.

The freezing and crystallization effects kill the fat cells, paving the way for the body to remove them. The dead fat cells become unusable, and the body starts gradually reabsorbing, processing, and eliminating them as waste. The results are visible and undeniable, albeit gradual – the double chin disappears slowly as the body removes more of the dead fat cells, leaving you with a level and sculpted chin.

The process entails applying cooling gel on the chin to lubricate the skin and protect it from excess cold. The doctor then places a coolsculpting device directly on the chin’s skin. This device transfers a cold temperature to the fat cells under the skin, initiating the freezing and crystallization process.

The procedure is that simple! However, full treatment usually requires multiple sessions depending on factors such as the amount of fat in your chin – your doctor will develop a personalized treatment plan based on your unique needs.

Is Coolsculpting Effective & Safe for Everyone?

Coolsculpting is safer than most other double chin removal techniques. However, it is not safe or ideal for everyone, especially people diagnosed with paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria or cryoglobulinemia.

You must meet several requirements to qualify as a good candidate for coolsculpting, including having a visibly plump or double chin. Your doctor will discuss the requirements with you while evaluating your qualification for the procedure.

The Causes & Drawbacks of Having a Double Chin

Double chins are common and have many causes. Genetics is one of the primary causes of a double chin – you are likely to develop one if your relatives have double (or plump) chins. Other common causes include:

Excess Fat – The body usually stores extra fat under loose skin.

Aging Skin – Your skin ages and sags as you grow, creating room for the body to store excess fat (resulting in a plump or double chin).

Facial Structure – This cause usually affects people with weak jawlines and recessive chins.

Poor Posture – This is a long-term cause associated with craning the neck (usually when using your smartphone or laptop).

Double chins are mostly unpopular with most people, including some of the people you interact with every day and especially women. Research by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reveals that people with double chins are usually perceived as being less easygoing, happy, intelligent, and active than those with sculpted chins.

Say Bye to Your Double Chin!

