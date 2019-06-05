Cornerstone Ranch is Horse’n Around – with Ice Cream!

PRINCETON, Mass., June 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Cornerstone Ranch, Princeton, MA with land in Rutland, celebrates summer serving up delicious local, premium ice cream, pony rides, horse drawn rides, farm tours, and trail rides. New expansion features ice cream flavors named after horses!



Susan Connell, Cornerstone’s founder and owner, two of her kids, Julia Connell and John Connell, along with many helpers at Cornerstone Ranch are excited to see the return of frequent customers and expect some new faces to meet.

Julia Connell says, “There’s plenty to do on weekends at the Ranch for youngsters, oldsters, and everyone in between.”

Indulge yourself with an ice cream flavor named after your fave horse at the Ranch. Cornerstone offers flavors such as “Shiloh” Cookie Dough ice cream; “Apache” Wild Blueberry ice cream or “Dakota” Mint Chocolate Chip.

Enjoy your ice cream before, after, or during a horse drawn wagon ride learning about pioneer days. A pair of Percheron mares pulls a beautiful red wagon on a farm tour, whilst a historic narrative of trivia and fun facts pertaining to traveling by horse and wagon in our not too distant past is given.

Pony rides structured as riding lessons are available weekend afternoons, no appointment needed.

Birthday parties, trail rides, riding lessons and the popular Accelerated Learn to Ride clinic are bookable with Cornerstone Ranch’s online reservation system.

There is even the “Wild Child Express Trolley” for kids to enjoy. The trolley was originally located at the University of New Hampshire and served as concession stand outside of the college. It’s an original from the Classic Trolley Company and today it serves as a place to get a cool ice cream on a hot day.

Connell is dedicated to educating people from all walks of life about the history and culture which makes people’s love for horses so strong.

“I’m dedicated to promoting safe, humane equestrian activities by educating and engaging people in the sport of riding and driving horses in a safe, friendly, non-competitive atmosphere. Sharing the ranch with so many individuals and families traveling from far away and locally is very rewarding. Seeing joy on people’s faces as they return from a trail ride, often on a horse we have rehabilitated, is truly a rewarding and heartwarming experience.”

For more information: https://www.cornerstoneranch.org/

Watch a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-Uh8WYn-fA

About Cornerstone Ranch:

This family-run business is open year round. Two of Susan’s children, Julia and John, both work on the ranch in addition to many volunteers, some of whom have helped out for more than 10 years. Many of their horses have been placed at the Ranch by people who could no longer care for them. Cornerstone devotes the time, patience, experience and expertise required to rehabilitate and retrain them.

Photo Caption: Julia Connell with Apache whom Cornerstone Ranch’s Wild Blueberry ice cream is named after.

