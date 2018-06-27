Cottage Cooking Launches YouTube Channel as Part of Marketing Strategy

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Cottage Cooking, a cooking class business in Asheville, North Carolina, has recently launched a YouTube Channel to showcase a series of topics, including a behind-the-scenes peek into what happens before a cooking class, how the company got started, tips for making a tomato basket and more.



“Videos are a fun way to communicate what we’re doing at Cottage Cooking,” Liisa Andreassen, co-owner Cottage Cooking, says. “Potential clients can really see what we’re all about. We’ve even had guests agree to participate in the videos and they love it. It’s fun for everyone.”

The most recent addition to the video collection is one that highlights their “Cooking with Beer” class which showcases a variety of local beers. Asheville has more breweries per capita than any U.S. city and roughly 100 local beers can be enjoyed in this eclectic mountain town.

“We figured why not offer a cooking class where guests can enjoy a beer not only in their glass, but on their plate too,” John Godts, co-owner and chief bottle washer, Cottage Cooking, says.

View the “Cooking with Beer” class video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oNiSLGnUqU as well as a host of others on the Cottage Cooking YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbW9jFa2DTZB_dhqpvrrBEA.

About Cottage Cooking:

Founded in March 2015, Cottage Cooking was started to fund the couple’s passion for travel and for sharing their loved of food too. To date, together, they have traveled to six countries and more than 20 states and always bring back some new-founded culinary knowledge to share.

Cooking classes are designed for the home cook and a typical class is designed like a dinner party where guests prepare and eat an appetizer, main course and dessert. These classes make for a great date night or ladies’ night out. The company also travels off site and has built a reputation in the business for hosting fun bachelorette parties and kids’ birthday events. In addition to a schedule which can be found on their website, they’ll also design custom dates and menus as requested.

Classes range from $50 to $90 and are typically two and a half hours in length. All classes are BYOB.

For more information, visit: http://cottagecookingasheville.com/.

* Photo Link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0627s2p-cottage-cooking-300dpi.jpg

* Photo Caption: John and Liisa, co-owners, Cottage Cooking, doing recipe research in Bonaire.

VIDEO (YouTube):

News Source: Cottage Cooking

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cottage-cooking-launches-youtube-channel-as-part-of-marketing-strategy/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.