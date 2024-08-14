The Tipp City Council began its meeting on Monday, August 5, at 6:00 p.m. with an Executive Session involving purchase of property. Members then moved to an informal Study Session, where they discussed some proposed changes to the City’s Nuisance Ordinance and heard an update on the CIC’s (Community Improvement Corporation) Revolving Loan Program.

Most changes proposed to the Nuisance Ordinance, which involves properties within Tipp City with high grass and/or noxious weeds, i.e., “nuisances,” were minor language clarifications. However, modifications were proposed regarding delivery of a written notice to a property owner or carer of land who failed to comply with the initial notice. The methods for delivering the written, second notice were modified, as such 1) handing the notice to the owner/land carer, or 2) mailing the notice, or 3) affixing the notice to an associated building or post on the nuisance land.

The CIC update was a request for funds from Tipp City, via the City Council, since the CIC has no money of its own. CIC members Ryan Liddy and Kathryn Huffman suggested providing the CIC with an initial amount of $100,000. They argued that the money could revitalize small businesses struggling to get started, help established businesses already burdened with large loans, and would apply to both downtown and uptown businesses. Council members seemed to agree.

Council members then convened for their regular meeting in Council Chambers, where Mayor Logan Rogers read a proclamation declaring August 7, 2024, as Purple Heart Day. A Purple Heart is awarded to any member of the U.S. Armed Services who is wounded or killed in battle. It was initiated by George Washington on August 7, 1782, as the “Badge of Military Merit”.

Council passed a resolution naming Clerk of Council Janice Bates as designee, i.e., substitute for, each Tipp City Council member for the state-required three hours of training regarding the members’ obligations. Bates had recently spent an entire week of training related to her job and Council members’ obligations.

Council members heard a proposed Ordinance that would place a 365-day moratorium on applications and/or permits for Flex Buildings in Tipp City. A Flex Building is defined as a building containing both a warehouse and a retail space. The year-long moratorium would give Council Members time to review the issues surrounding Flex Buildings before taking any permanent action.

Council passed a Motion authoring the Police Chief and City Manager to sign a temporary liquor permit for the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s 2024 Tunes Tour Beer Crawl on September 14 in downtown Tipp City.

Finance Director John Green gave an update on projects around Tipp City. Sanitary sewer work will necessitate the closure of Hyatt Street between Wunderwood and Elm Street in August for a two-week period. This year's road resurfacing project is tentatively set to begin in mid-August. The roads included in this year’s project are Greenview Drive, Oak Road, Rosedale Drive, Pine Street, Poplar Drive, Beechwood Drive, Rosecrest Road, Heatherstone Court, Hampton Street, and Wingrove Court. Beginning the week of August 5th, work will begin on the southbound ramps at the I-75 and St. Rt. 571 interchange. This is part of the Interstate Beautification Project, with expectations of completion by mid-November. The white fire hydrants seen around town are in the process of being repainted and will soon return to their normal yellow color.

Note: at the annual Ohio Fire Chief’s Conference recently, Tipp City Fire/EMS Chief Cameron Haller was confirmed as a Fellow, a designation for those held in the highest esteem by their colleagues for achieving high standards in fire service. Congratulations to Chief Haller on this significant honor!