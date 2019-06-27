Country Walkers Debuts New Travel Option, Destinations and Itineraries

WILLISTON, Vt., June 27, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With growing demand from travelers to discover and experience the best of the world on their own terms, Country Walkers, the leading provider of walking adventures, today announced the addition of a new travel option: Flex-Guided tours.



These guided trips with time built in for independent exploration complement the brand’s iconic Self-Guided and Fully-Guided tours, offering travelers more opportunities to be spontaneous while experiencing a country like locals – without the uncertainty of planning and organizing the trip on their own.

“For 40 years, it’s been our mission to help travelers actively experience the best of the world, so we are pleased to introduce our new Flex-Guided travel option as well as new itineraries in new destinations,” said Timo Shaw, President of Country Walkers. “We are confident our guests will enjoy these meticulously planned, unique itineraries that put travel’s many benefits, including expanded horizons, physical health, new friends and fresh ideas, within reach more often.”

The new Flex-Guided adventures are perfect for travelers who like the camaraderie of a group, the comfort of having all important details planned, and opportunities to be spontaneous and get away on their own for a few afternoons or evenings. The maximum group size is 20, and local guides accompany the group for most of the trip to provide local context and point out historic sites and the best spots to eat, relax and explore. As with all Country Walkers tours, boutique accommodations and home-hosted meals with the group are included, and travelers also receive recommendations for independent dining at their leisure.



Flex-Guided tours are available on 16 Country Walkers itineraries in 2020, including many popular North American trips in Vermont, Maine, Wyoming and Quebec; iconic walks in Spain, Ireland, England, France, Italy, Peru, Croatia and Portugal; and the unique Danube River cruise, walking and hiking tour. In addition to the new Flex-Guided travel option, Country Walkers’ popular Fully-Guided and Self-Guided adventures ensure travelers have access to tours that perfectly match their travel style.

Country Walkers also added new tours for 2020 in some of the most sought-after destinations around the world, as well as expanded departures for the company’s more popular tours, including:

For more information on Country Walkers’ new itineraries for 2020 as well as the new Flex-Guided travel option, visit https://www.countrywalkers.com/ or call 800-234-6900.

About Country Walkers:

Celebrating 40 years in 2019, Country Walkers provides active, experiential, and stunning travel experiences on five continents. Based in Williston, Vt., the company’s unique adventures and insider access bring the beating heart of a destination to life with well-crafted itineraries for Guided Walking and Self-Guided Walking. All walking trips highlight local cuisine, authentic accommodations, and immersive cultural experiences. Country Walkers is recognized as one of the leading providers of Walking Adventures worldwide, having garnered countless awards including National Geographic Traveler’s “50 Tours of a Lifetime” and Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best” Awards.

