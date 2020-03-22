To protect our citizens and stem the spread of COVID-19, on Monday, March 23, all City Buildings will be closed for at least two (2) weeks to the public or until they can be reopened. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, but it is for you and our employee’s safety.

The City of Tipp City is temporarily suspending the disconnection of utility services for non-payment from March 23rd through April 25th. The temporary suspension should not be considered a reason to not pay your utility bill. Customers may pay online with a credit card (convenience fees apply) or you may still access the night deposit box to pay utility bills. After April 25th delinquent utility accounts will be reviewed and the need for service disconnections will be determined by the Finance Director on a case by case basis to ensure that delinquent balances do not become so excessive that they cannot be brought current within a reasonable time.

To initiate new utility services please visit www.tippcityohio.gov and scroll down on the main page to Residential Utility Application Packet, open the packet and follow the directions on the first page.

To stop existing utility services please e-mail your request to utilitybilling@tippcity.net. You will receive a reply to your request confirming receipt. Residents are encouraged to file their 2019 income tax returns online at www.tippcityohio.gov.

Estimated payments and credits (totals only) can be viewed at https://www.municonnect.com/tippcity/login.aspx with the proper account information. If you would like for the tax department staff to prepare your Tipp City return, we ask that you place your W-2(s) and page one of your federal return in an envelope marked “Income Tax” along with your name and place it in the Utility night deposit. Upon returning, we will prepare your Tipp City income tax return and mail a copy to you. For account information (account numbers, payments or credits) or other questions please email crosss@tippcity.net. We are urging residents to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s recommendation to stay home as much as possible.

The situation will be monitored and updated as needed. Updates will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, City’s website, and other news media. We ask for your understanding and assistance in stopping the spread of this virus. Please protect yourself by using good hygiene practices every day. Keep yourself safe, and we thank you for your understanding during these most difficult times.