COVID-19 SCHOOL CLOSURE UPDATE

On Friday, March 13, 2020, Dr. Gretta Kumpf distributed a letter with closure information to parents, staff, and the community on the district's current and developing plans to address the closure of the K-12 schools across the state. As additional information becomes available, we will post updates on Facebook and our district webpage. We realize there are many questions. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we promptly navigate this new territory and look for additional guidance from government agencies.