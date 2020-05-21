To My Patients:

We hope this letter finds you and your family in good health. While we are looking forward to resuming our normal habits and routines many things have changed. One thing remains the same: our commitment to your health and safety.

Our first priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our patients and staff. Infection control has always been a top priority for our practice. Our office follows infection control recommendations made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). We closely follow the activities of these agencies so we are up-to-date on any new rulings and guidance that may be issued.

You will see we have made some changes during your next appointment with us.

Our office will communicate with you beforehand regarding your appointment arrival time and screening. We have implemented the “parking lot waiting room” to allow for social distancing between patients. You will be required to wear a mask to enter the office. Only You, the Patient are permitted in the building. No one under 18yrs will be permitted in the building. Hand Sanitizer is available for use when you enter our office and in rooms and on counters thru out the office. TeleHealth for appointments to allow for social distancing. We have removed items from the lobby and patient rooms since they are difficult to clean and disinfect. We will not be accepting any cash payments. We are cleaning and disinfecting after each patient appointment.

We look forward to seeing each and every one of you again and are happy to answer any questions you may have about the steps we are taking to keep You and our Staff safe in our practice.

We value your trust and loyalty and look forward to seeing you soon!

Thank you,

James Apesos, MD

