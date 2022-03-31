Within the past year, many changes have come to the Village of Covington. Here is your guide to all the new places for you to check out on your next visit!

Boscoe’s Place

Boscoe’s Place is an all-American eatery with doggone good food. Owned and operated by lifelong Covington residents, Boscoe’s is named in honor of a longtime canine companion. A great place to enjoy a relaxed meal with friends and family and a group of any size. Enjoy a variety of food options including pizza, sandwiches, salads and a large selection of beers and other drinks!

Glacier View Coffee

Looking for a great way to start the day or an afternoon pick me up? Glacier View Coffee is the place for you. Located right next to Boscoe’s, Glacier View offers a variety of coffee shop favorites both hot and cold. Along with their drink options, satisfy your sweet tooth with one of their baked goods.

Pacific Coast Surf Styles & Elias Oliver Boutique

These boutiques are a unique and welcome addition to downtown Covington. Pacific Coast Surf Styles and Elias Oliver Boutique bring a west coast feel to this Midwest town. With brands like Roxy, Billabong, Quicksilver, and more these shops truly stand out. Stop in today for a new addition to your closet!

Schoolhouse Park

After receiving multiple grants and donations, raising over $1,250,000, School House Park is ready to break ground. Phase 1 of this multi-phase project, will begin construction this year with plans of being completed by 2023. This phase will include demolition and removal of existing conditions, excavation, grading, adding topsoil, seeding, utility instillations (hydrants, water, sewer, storm, electric), pavement/curb/ sidewalk construction, splash pad construction, main pavilion and restroom, and an Amphitheater.

Sweet Treats

A classic spot in a new building, Sweet Treats is ready to open up for another great season Friday, April 1st. With a variety of ice cream and food offerings such as flavor-burst, hot dogs, sundaes, shakes, nachos, razzles, and more, you can’t go wrong with a trip to Sweet Treats.

