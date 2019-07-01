CPROP Partners with The Mortgage Collaborative as Its Exclusive Blockchain Vendor

COVINGTON, Ky., July 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CryptoProperties LLC (CPROP) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) to join its Preferred Partner Network as TMC’s exclusive provider of blockchain-enabled products and services.



“We are highly intrigued by the potential advantages blockchain can deliver to the mortgage industry, both in terms of operating efficiencies and product innovation,” TMC Chief Operating Officer Rich Swerbinsky said. “We look forward to working closely with CPROP to help our members remain at the forefront of the industry and continue to grow market share.”

“We are honored to join TMC’s network of top tier lenders and strategic partners,” said CPROP Co-founder Sandy Selman. “TMC’s platform affords us an ideal opportunity to work directly with the lending community to tackle industry pain points and deploy solutions that advance the mortgage industry – one of the key real estate industry sub-sectors served by CPROP.”

Debbie Hoffman, who has joined CPROP as a senior advisor, will serve as the senior executive for the TMC client relationship.

“This partnership between TMC and CPROP will serve both parties extremely well,” Hoffman said. “CPROP’s ability to deliver tailored and focused blockchain mortgage initiatives to TMC members will enable the industry to develop added efficiencies across the mortgage lifecycle.”

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

Founded in 2013, TMC is the largest independent mortgage cooperative in America, serving more than 155 lender members, with an aggregate annual origination volume of over $200 billion. The lender network is supported by a preferred partner network of best-in-class companies that specialize within each facet of the mortgage life cycle. TMC empowers mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise and improved compliance to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.

For more information, visit: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

About CPROP:

As a thought leader in blockchain-enabled solutions in real estate, CPROP develops and deploys proprietary and white-labeled apps across the real estate value chain, using blockchain where appropriate, to help its partners and clients reduce business risk, address pain points and capture new revenue opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://cprop.io or send your inquiry to info@cprop.io.

