Make Sure Your Client Understands the Report

Ultimately, it matters most when evaluating a website for search engine optimization.

Your backlinks are precious to you, and you may have spent many hours enhancing the on-page quality rank for the website. But the client isn’t an SEO expert, so ensure that you describe how keyword optimization works with simple words. It should always be done using Einstein’s method – imagine how it is explained to a child of five!

Website Speed Performance Report

The website speed performance report can be the easiest place to start. You can quickly take something arbitrary and ethereal (like SEO) and make it empirical by explaining how site speed affects website visitation, experience, flow, and conversion.

Leveraging data like page visits, bounce rates, average load time, and page loading speed helps you pinpoint areas that need enhancement. This allows for faster diagnosis of website velocity issues, which is crucial to optimization success. With these insights, optimizing your web pages is easier than ever!

It helps ensure your client understands why faster loading speeds result in better user experience, such as faster page load times, reduced bounce rates, and improved conversion.

By explaining the importance of website speed in terms of SEO, you can affirm that your client understands why optimization is necessary.

We like pulling reports from GTMetrix. They allow the user to select what part of the country the site visitor is coming from and how fast their internet speed is. This allows an apples-to-apples comparison of data over time.

While Google provides speed data within Google Analytics reporting, their mobile speeds are pegged at phones on older, slower networks like LTE and slower. With 5G, visitors to your website receive an exponentially quicker experience than what Google may lead you to believe. Don’t be fooled by inaccurate perceptions of a “dog-slow” user journey!

Let’s Talk About Google Analytics

As partners with Google, we certainly won’t be speaking ill of the tech giant. But… Google Analytics is not an excellent tool for displaying search analytics. We like reports to display information that allows for actionable results to occur. If you walk away from viewing Google Analytics without envisioning ten new ways to optimize the user experience on your website, it’s not a good reporting tool. A well-crafted report should provide accurate data that empowers business decision-makers to make strategic decisions.

Some Best-of-Breed SEO Reporting Tools

1. Moz – Providing far more insight than Google Analytics, Moz offers a wide range of SEO reporting tools, from keyword research to website analytics and link-building reports. It also offers competitive analysis, which means you can compare your site’s performance against the top competitors in your industry.

2. SEMRush – This SEO report tool provides detailed website audit reports, including on-page and off-page SEO analyses. It also has a keyword research tool that helps you find the right keywords for your website.

3. Ahrefs – This comprehensive SEO SEO report platform offers in-depth backlink analysis, site audit reports, keyword research tools, and other reporting capabilities. Its wide range of features makes it perfect for larger companies.

4. Google Search Console – This essential tool from Google provides detailed information about a website’s performance in the SERPs and other search engine results pages. It also offers insights into how your site appears in organic searches and which queries it ranks for.

Make Sure You Include Charts and Graphs

Visuals like charts, graphs, and month-over-month analyses are essential when creating comprehensive SEO client reports. After all, seeing is believing! These visuals help clients quickly grasp trends and patterns in the data, allowing them to leverage it for their benefit promptly. Moreover, a detailed SEO report with attractive visuals can greatly impress potential business partners during presentations – so make sure you include plenty of eye-catching graphics if you want your SEO client reports to be as effective as possible. We like to say, “if you don’t see lots of green arrows, we aren’t doing our job”.

In Conclusion

With the right SEO report, you can show your clients that their SEO efforts are paying off and that their website is achieving higher keyword rankings and organic traffic. Tools like Google Search Console can provide detailed insights into how users interact with a website, while other best-of-breed reporting tools such as Moz and Ahrefs can help you optimize your website for better performance. By combining the right data with visually appealing charts and graphs, you can ensure that your SEO client reports stand out and make a lasting impression.

So start cracking the code to perfect SEO client reporting today – your clients will thank you!

