Everyone likes plants, but some people LOVE plants. From succulents and cactus to flowers and bouquets, plants have become a new staple in interior design. No matter how into them you are, Miami County has a variety of shops for you to get some new additions to your plant family.

Bloomora, Tipp City

What started as an online plant shop has turned into a a new town favorite in downtown Tipp City. Bloomora Botanicals offers an ever-changing selection of houseplants and merchandise to help create the perfect indoor jungle. Keep an eye on their Facebook for events and online special plant sales!

Ivy Court, Troy

Downtown Troy’s Ivy Court is the place to expand your plant knowledge. Here you can learn all about plants, potting, and potting situations. Get hands on experience potting your own plants in store letting you try different soils, rocks, mosses and more. Along with plants, they carry a variety of home décor, shirts, and wall art. Keep an eye out for Ivy Court’s upcoming events for plant lovers including:

Plant Repot Weekend: April 22-23

Spring Wreath Workshop: May 12

And More!

Rosebud’s Real Food, Piqua

Along with having an abundance of delicious spices and cooking essentials, Rosebud’s also has a variety of plants. These house plants will make a fantastic addition to your home. Stop by to pick up some spices and a new addition to your plant family.

Three Weird Sisters, Troy

Three Weird Sisters in downtown Troy, boast of their collection of unusual things. Among the unusual the shop has small succulents and house plants as well. Find a the perfect plant and a unique pot or planter to add to your collection.

Andy’s Garden Center, Troy

Along with their wide array of outdoor plants, Andy’s Garden Center offers a variety of house plants, gift items, and flower bouquets. This full service, year round, family owned shop has been providing Miami County with all their plant needs both indoors and outdoors for over 50 years.

Always Blooming, Tipp City

Located in the heart of downtown Tipp city, Always Blooming is a full service flower, gift, and gallery shop. This family owned flower shop serves Tipp and the surrounding areas. Always blooming offers a variety of beautiful floral arrangements available in store or for delivery throughout the Miami Valley.

Ellaina Rose Floral & Design, Covington

Ellaina Rose Floral & Design, services birthdays, funerals, anniversaries, holidays, as well as school and community events. Along with flowers, this local shop has a variety of gift ideas, jewelry, accessories, and more. Located in downtown Covington, Ellaina Rose Floral and Design is a great one stop shop for your floral and gifting needs.

GeNelle’s, Piqua

GeNelle’s Flowers has been expertly serving Piqua and the surrounding communities since 1950. Here, every order is uniquely created to meet each customers needs. At GeNelle’s you will find fresh flowers as well as silk flowers, plants and keepsake items for every occasion. All products are available for pickup or delivery.

Patterson’s Flowers, West Milton

The recently re-opened, Patterson’s Flowers offers an array of different flowers for any event. Located in West Milton, Patterson’s has been a staple in town for years. In Winter 2021 this favorite shop was brought back to life to serve the community again.

Trojan Florist, Troy

Trojan Florist , a Troy favorite for over 50 years, provides the area with beautiful floral and gift options. Looking for the perfect flower arrangements? Here the expert florist beautifully arrange flowers and gift baskets uniquely for you. Can’t make it into the store? Trojan Florist also offers flower delivery throughout the area, same day, and nationwide!

