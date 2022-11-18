The holiday season is a time in which many families in Ohio might be excited to celebrate the occasion with loved ones and friends. While holiday schedules can be hectic enough as is, if you and your former partner have children together, the idea of preparing for this season could seem even more daunting. While planning for the holidays may be more complex with two households involved, there may be certain steps you can take to help smooth out the process. Finding ways to help create an effective co-parenting strategy could act to reduce conflict and help everyone involved prepare to enjoy the holiday season. Preparing for the holidays Studies indicate that there could be several steps you can take to help mitigate stress as you prepare for the holiday season as a co-parent, some of which may include: Creating plans: Conflicts in schedule can be a source of contention. Creating holiday plans as early as possible could help stave off similar issues and allow time to adjust plans if necessary. Needs of the kids: Taking time to consider the wishes and needs of your children may also help you better prepare to make decisions based on what is best for them as you create your plans for the season. Communication: Finding ways to communicate with the other parent about holiday schedules may also help limit confusion and promote cooperation when preparing for the holidays. Addressing change: It might not always be possible to predict when schedules and plans will change. Being flexible and preparing for the possibility of change could help ease your stress. It could also be helpful to coordinate with the other parent before buying presents for your kids, as this may help reduce the risks of unnecessary conflict and promote a healthier holiday atmosphere. Your parenting plan There may be numerous integral topics to consider when preparing for the holiday season as a co-parent. It might even be beneficial to consider including similar topics when pursuing your initial parenting plan, or when circumstances in life prompt a need to modify your original arrangement. Seeking guidance on what to expect from and ways to prepare for this season could help place you in a better position to create a strategy to help your holiday visitation plans go as smoothly as possible.The post Creating an effective co-parenting strategy for the holiday season first appeared on Dungan & LeFevre.