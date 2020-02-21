GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Wednesday of this week President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Roberts along with Chief Marketing Officer Kim Roberts and several members of its marketing team celebrated Crumley Roberts’ seventh year as the lead sponsor of the Charlotte-based Carolina Cycling Team, an organization founded in 2011 and comprised of Masters-level competitive cyclists.



The members of the team are chosen not only for their strength and skills on the bike but also for their character and integrity off the bike as well; hence the reason Crumley Roberts celebrates its partnership with the team as they all work together to promote healthy habits, wellness and bicycle safety through the Crumley Roberts Kids Zone.

The gathering also included two students from Greensboro’s Hope Academy, another Crumley Roberts community partner that has participated in its Kids Zone. The students at Hope Academy each received a free bicycle, a free bicycle safety helmet, and bicycle safety instruction through its very own Crumley Roberts sponsored event.

The Crumley Roberts Kids Zone is a child-friendly expansion of the firm’s ongoing commitment to stand up for its clients, for its employees, and for the individuals in the communities it serves. The purpose of the program is to educate young children and adults about healthy habits and to encourage wellness, safety, emergency preparedness, proper nutrition, and physical activity. As a main part of the program, bicycle safety rodeos are provided to elementary-aged children in a small classroom setting or on a larger outside venue featuring a safety course where students learn the hand signals for riding on the road and in traffic.

Participation on the safety course includes an educational and interactive session for each child to learn about bicycle safety, to be fitted with a free bicycle safety helmet, and to have hands-on experience riding a bike with the Crumley Roberts Kids Zone team.

Crumley Roberts is a 30-year-old consumer-based law firm with offices, partnerships, and affiliations throughout the United States. Led by President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Roberts, along with a team of Executive Vice Presidents and Attorney Shareholders, the law firm remains committed to STANDING UP for its clients, for its communities, and for its employees through legal practice groups and through its numerous programs dedicated to scholarship, safety, wellness, diversity, education, leadership, and the advancement of women that the firm offers through The Roberts Center for Leadership, Education, Advancement and Development.

Its Brand Promise: “We Are Crumley Roberts and WE STAND UP FOR YOU as we all continue Moving Forward Together.”

