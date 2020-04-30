SARASOTA, Fla., April 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (currentbuilders.com) today announced they have been selected as the general contractor for the Gallery 3100 residential project in St. Petersburg, Florida. The $20 million, 122-unit residential project is being developed by Mosaic at Grand Central and the architectural firm is Baker Barrios.



Current Builders will be utilizing a signature concrete design innovation on the project’s 4-story parking garage. They have also developed a special community relationship to overcome a space-challenged construction site. This is the award-wining construction firm’s first project on the west coast in many years. As part of their strategic expansion plan, they recently opened an office in Sarasota.

“We are honored that our first new project in this region is with the Mosaic Development Group,” said Chip Angenendt, VP West Coast Division. “The three primary contacts for Mosaic, Roxanne Amoroso, Marc Mariano and Terry Wayland lead an outstanding, knowledgeable team with a dynamic vision for this inspired rental community.”

The appropriately named development will feature an art gallery space in the amenity area showcasing the works of the Duncan McClellan Gallery; enhancing the reputation of this vibrant cultural city.

The project is expected to begin concrete foundations in June; however, launching the construction plan proved challenging due to tight site constraints, but Current Builders devised a solution that demonstrates their renowned community spirit.

“This project runs property line to property line; leaving no room on the site for a construction trailer or a place for our parking and laydown areas,” explained Angenendt. “So, we reached out to the First Baptist International Church of St Petersburg, which owns an unused building in need of significant repair adjacent to the site and offered to transform it into a multipurpose center/office in exchange for using their property for our construction needs.”

This win-win alliance is just the beginning according to Angenendt. “Giving back is in Current Builders’ DNA, and we are looking forward to becoming an active part of the community through a variety of programs.”

Innovation is also part of Current Builders’ DNA. This is the third project to employ the firm’s recently unveiled garage building system, which was developed by Mike Gillette, Vice President of CB Structures. This innovative shoring technique is an alternative to precast and post tension garages; reducing the build time by almost 25%.

The system consists of a 60,000-pound column mounted jack supported by wide flange W beams. This system eliminates the need for re-shoring under the beams which reduces costs and time, and additionally provides a 7-foot working table for iron workers and carpenters. Gillette’s innovation has been used very successfully on several Current Builder’s projects in Boca Raton.

Current Builders looks forward to announcing new projects on both coasts, and the team is thrilled to have a dedicated west coast office and project teams in place.

“Years ago, we built several projects on the west coast,” said Angenendt. “But with this newly established office in Sarasota, we can truly become part of the community and realize Current Builders’ mission in this region.”

For more information please visit https://www.currentbuilders.com/

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 million. The firm specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.

