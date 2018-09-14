Current Builders Appoints Chip Angenendt as Principal in Charge of Senior Living Projects

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com), based in Pompano Beach, recently hired Chip Angenendt as the Principal in Charge of key senior living projects including Allegro Senior Living in Parkland and Sunrise Senior Living in Boynton Beach. Angenendt has also been selected to coordinate the firm’s expansion to the west coast of Florida, which will commence in late 2018.



“This is a homecoming for Chip, and we are honored that he is back at our firm,” said Michael Taylor, President of Current Builders. “With 43 years in the industry, he brings unparalleled experience and will be a stellar representative as we expand our presence to the west coast of Florida later in the year.”

Angenendt was a VP/District Manager for Current Builders from 2004-2011 before moving to Jacksonville, where he held the position of Director of Construction Management for Sauer Incorporated. With Sauer, Angenendt was involved in multiple military projects across the eastern seaboard.

“Returning to Current Builders is a tremendous opportunity,” said Angenendt. “The senior living industry is one of the fastest growing in the country. We are looking at the doubling of the 65-plus demographic by 2050 according to Census Bureau projections, and our firm is ready to partner with developers to assure that demand is met with on-time and on-budget projects.”

Current Builders projects such as Allegro and Sunrise reflect the changing wants and desires of seniors. “We are building for the future with enhanced amenities and social spaces along with options for advanced safety and aging protocols,” he continued.

Securing new senior living projects along with other multi-family housing and office projects is at the core of firm’s strategic expansion to the west coast of Florida. Angenendt, along with his wife Teresa, Current Builder’s Preconstruction Manager, will be heading up a new office in the fall. Having a team onsite, will allow Current Builders to provide services to their trusted developer partners while also creating new relationships.

Angenendt is also enthused about his role in mentoring the next generation of construction professionals at Current Builders, providing them with a wealth of advanced on-site training and long-term career advice.

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $150 Million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.

