Current Builders Donates $100,000 to University of Florida Endowment to Support Student Scholarships at College of Design, Construction and Planning

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chip Reid, CEO of Current Builders (currentbuilders.com) based in Pompano Beach, announced that his construction company has donated $100,000 to the College of Design, Construction and Planning at the University of Florida. This is the general contractor’s most significant single contribution, bringing their total donations to the University to $250,000.



This endowment will be used to fund scholarships to deserving and aspiring young construction professionals.

“The firm is proud to have five decades of Gators and 22 University of Florida grads among our ranks,” said Reid. “Our continued success as one of Florida’s largest and most respected general contractors is thanks in large part to our long-standing relationship with the University of Florida and the stellar caliber of graduates from the UF College of Design Construction and Planning. We are proud to be supporting their program, and we know we will realize the benefit in the form of superior hiring for the foreseeable future.”

Current Builders has supported the University of Florida and its mission for decades, so when they heard about the University’s latest campaign, “Go Greater,” they knew they wanted to offer financial support. Dean Anumba reached out to Reid to share his vision to unify the four schools (Architecture, Construction Management, Interior Design and Landscape Architecture & Planning) and to discuss Current Builder’s involvement.

“It meant so much to us that Dean Anumba reached out personally to share his vision to unify the four schools and request our support,” continued Reid. “He is doing an excellent job of engaging with the design and construction industry to elevate the University of Florida name and brand. It is an exciting time to be a part of the Gator Nation as Dean Anumba’s collaborative spirit is coupled with Dr. Ray Issa’s superior leadership as Director of the M.E. Rinker School of Construction Management. We look forward to building upon DCP’s past success as together we move forward to this next chapter of the school’s legacy.”

About Current Builders:

Current Builders has been a major player in the multi-family residential market since its inception in 1972 and to date has delivered over 45,000 multi-family units for Class “A” Clients from all facets of the development community. The firm’s portfolio also includes 15 million square feet of office/industrial space and 250,000 square feet of retail.

From senior living to student living, village halls and community centers to luxury auto vaults, Current Builders’ résumé is comprehensive with 85 percent of its projects commissioned by existing clients. A proven and highly respected organization, Current Builders is consistently ranked for construction volume in the state of Florida and the Southeast United States.

