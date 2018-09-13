Current Builders Hires Teresa Angenendt as Pre-Construction Manager

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com), based in Pompano Beach, recently announced the hiring of Teresa Angenendt as Pre-Construction Manager for the general contracting firm. With over 27 years’ experience in the commercial architecture and construction industry, Teresa brings a diverse skill set to the firm.



A strong advocate for vocational and on-the-job training, she began her career under the apprenticeship of the legendary George Palermo, ascending from the blueprint runner to Vice President of George Palermo Architects. At Current Builders, she will be the liaison between the design and construction teams, in addition, she will be spearheading the firm’s expansion to the west coast of Florida.

With almost three decades in the industry, Teresa, is a true leader,” said Michael Taylor, President of Current Builders. “Her career has forged a path for others and is a prime example of the critical importance of on-the-job training. She is one of the most respected professionals in the industry today, and we are honored to have her join our team. During her career, she has excelled in every phase of this industry. With her immense skill set, she is the perfect choice to enhance the communication flow between our divisions and to represent our firm as we explore growth potential throughout the state.”

Teresa, who learned the business from the ground up, has demonstrated expertise in all areas of the field including client relations, programming, design, project management and construction management. During her lengthy career, she has designed diverse spaces and managed multiple complex projects from conception through construction administration.

During her tenure with Sauer Incorporated (Federal Division), she was instrumental in refining their Quality Control Program instituting standardized recording processes and management thereof. She also spent time on site as Construction Quality Control Manager on multiple Naval and Air Force projects, earning the government’s prestigious Exceptional Evaluation award for Hangar 1552, Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

“I am looking forward to my new role at Current Builders,” said Angenendt. “Ensuring a smooth handoff from the design team to the construction team is a critical component. In my role as Pre-Construction Manager, I will be enhancing the synergy between the teams and positioning the firm for growth on the west coast of Florida.”

With many South Florida developers expanding their footprint on the west coast, Current Builders is now looking to expand their presence in that region. Angenendt and her husband Chip, who also works for Current Builders, will be heading up a new office in the fall. Having a team onsite, will allow Current Builders to provide services to their trusted developer partners while also creating new relationships.

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $150 Million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.

