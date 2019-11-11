NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — J. Smucker Contracting is expanding their service area to Nashville, Tennessee as a way to provide the business community with an innovative alternative to full roof replacement. The roof restoration services offered by J. Smucker Contracting cost approximately 50% less than traditional roof replacement and come backed with a non-prorated 18-year warranty.



These advantages have made J. Smucker Contracting the in-demand roofing company in Central Pennsylvania.

Jake Smucker, Owner of J. Smucker Contracting, remarks, “We chose to expand to Tennessee because we saw an opportunity to provide business owners a service that they didn’t have access to before. Plus, Nashville is just a great area all around!”

As a way to introduce this new service to Tennessee businesses, J. Smucker Contracting is offering a $1,000 cash rebate for business roof restoration work that exceeds 5,000 square feet — available until the end of 2019. In addition, J. Smucker Contracting always performs free roof inspections for any new potential clients.

These cost-saving roofing services can be used on flat roofs of all sizes and material types.

To learn more, contact Jake Smucker of J. Smucker Contracting at jake@jsmuckercontracting.com or by phone at (615) 240-5291.

About J. Smucker Contracting

Smucker Contracting is a national leader in the roof restoration industry. The company’s background is equally noteworthy: J. Smucker Contracting pairs cutting-edge roof restoration technology with old-fashioned Amish work ethic.

Learn more here: https://www.jsmuckercontracting.com/blog/inspection-maintenance/commercial-roofing-contractors-in-nashville-tn

