Miami County is a great place for biking enthusiasts to visit. With two bike-friendly towns, Troy and Piqua, and the beautiful trails and cycling events, cyclists of every level will love what Miami County has to offer.

Great Miami Recreational Trail

Miami County is home to a section of The Great Miami Recreational Trail. This trail is part of the largest paved trail network in the country. Much of this trail runs alongside the 99-mile stretch of the Great Miami Riverway, which starts in Sidney and Ends in Hamilton. While cycling, be sure to stop at some of the amazing and unique communities along the riverway. Miami County, in particular, has some fantastic local shopping and restaurants you’ll want to take some time to explore.

Tour de Donut– August 27th, 2022

The Tour de Donut Bicycle Challenge takes place annually the weekend prior to Labor day weekend. This event values your ability to eat donuts as much as your riding pace. Riders have the option to choose between four courses and visit stops along the way to eat as many donuts as they can. At the end, the donut tallies will be counted and each donut deducts five minutes off your total time. If you like cycling- and you like donuts- this event is for you! Registration for the 2022 Tour is open! Click here for more information.

Troy Mountain Bike Area

For all you trail riders, make sure you check out the Troy Mountain Bike Area, TMBA. Located on the west side of Duke Park, TMBA is a series of mountain bike/fat bike trails. Built in 2017 by local volunteers, TMBA provides approximately 8 miles of trail ranging from beginner to intermediate. TMBA prides itself on being a family-friendly mountain biking destination. The trails are relatively smooth with limited obstacles and features.

Grab your bike and participate in any of the cycling events happening in our area, or cruise around the many paths we have year-round.

Contact us here at the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau for more great ideas to help you plan your next biking adventure in Miami County!

