Dallas’ 11th Annual Feast of Sharing Features Emerald City Band

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 9, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Emerald City Band will be performing at the Annual Feast of Sharing today in the Centennial Building at Fair Park (1300 Robert B Cullum Blvd, Dallas, Texas). This free holiday meal for the less fortunate in Dallas is open to people of all ages and is served by volunteers “restaurant style.”



H-E-B’s Central Market hosts the Feast of Sharing each year. At last year’s event about 1,200 volunteers and 70 local social service agencies served about 12,000 guests. It took about five hours to serve all the guests.

To understand the magnitude of the event, a breakdown of the food served includes:

2,500 pounds of turkey breast

2,000 pounds of cornbread dressing

200 gallons of giblet gravy

2,500 pounds of mashed potatoes

100 gallons of cranberry sauce

15,000 dinner rolls

2,000 pumpkin pies.

In addition to a holiday meal, participants will enjoy music, arts and crafts, and kids’ activities including a Kids’ Zone with rock climbing, bounce houses, and a visit with Santa.

For the past 5 years Emerald City Band has been a part of Dallas’ Feast of Sharing.

The leader and founder of Emerald City Band, Deno Taglioli, said, “It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to give back to the less fortunate who attend the Feast of Sharing. I really believe we are all one family, and bringing the joy of our music is just another way for us to celebrate this special event.”

About the Feast of Sharing:

The Feast of Sharing originated in Laredo and Corpus Christi in 1989 and serves free, hot holiday meals to the less fortunate in 27 communities throughout Texas and Mexico. Being involved in this program is one of the highlights of the year for Central Market.

To learn more about the Feast of Sharing in Dallas visit their Facebook Event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1358394954258333/.

About Emerald City Band:

Emerald City Band has been a fixture in the Dallas music scene since 1983. The 13-piece, 3-horn section live party band has entertained at over 5,000 corporate events, over 4,000 weddings, and over 1,000 celebrity events. Emerald City Band has performed for President and Mrs. Bush at The White House, and numerous fortune 500 companies including MCI, Ford Motor Company, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, and has been featured at many high-profile weddings for clients such as Emmitt Smith, Mark Cuban and Angie Harmon.

To learn more about Emerald City Band visit http://emeraldcityband.com.

