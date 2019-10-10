DAPA Products Shares the Importance of Getting the Right Fit on a Screen Spline

JASPER, Ala., Oct. 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DAPA Products, a screen spline manufacturer and supplier, shares important tips to get the right fit in your window or door screen spline for repair. A screen spline is an essential element for window and door frames and helps them to remain secure.



Spline products that are currently on the market come in several different varieties that range in both shape and size. Different materials are utilized to manufacture splines. Finding the ideal fit and the right material is critical in getting the best performance out of a spline regardless of whether it is being used for a door or a window.

DAPA Products have gone to great lengths to manufacture the highest quality splines that are created from high-quality materials. This way, customers know that they are getting a product that is durable and will hold up for the long haul.

Choose the Right Material

Though several materials are out there that splines are manufactured from, vinyl splines and foam screen spline are the most popular options. A major factor behind this is the fact that both of these spline types are simple to install and have a strong durability to them. The team at DAPA manufactures outstanding foam screen spline that are well-known for their ease of use and installation.

The spline product options made available through DAPA Products include:

PVC Flat Screen, Smooth Screen, and Ribbed Screen

T and Per spline options

Foam Screen, Foam Flat Screen, and Foam Ribbed Screen

Taking the Right Measurements

DAPA Products has some outstanding suggestions to make use of in getting the right screen spline measurements. The first suggestion is to use the old spline as a guidepost. This can be done by laying the spline on a flat area and then measuring its width with a tape measure. The diameter is determined through a measurement that goes from the opening’s bottom to its top. The measurements that are discovered here should be used in purchasing a replacement spline.

Top Suggestions for Successfully Working With A Screen Spline

There are a few key pointers that the DAPA Products team provides in working with a spline. These include getting the right measurements to start with. The second thing to consider is purchasing a screen mouse or a roller made for spline installation as this is easier than installing through hand manipulation.

The DAPA Products team has a complete commitment to providing customers with the best service and highest quality products on the market! Customers love our commitment to bringing them the lowest possible prices as well. Contact a member of the team today at 1-800-229-3181 or visit https://www.dapaproducts.com to find out about getting the perfect spline to fit your needs.

About DAPA Products:

DAPA Products is known, not just for the Foam Welt Cord, but the highly demanded Foam Screen Spline, along with many more goods in the window, door, and upholstered furniture industries and braided products for the upholstery furniture industry. DAPA runs several extrusion lines 24 hours a day, 5 days per week. Foam Screen Spline has helped to reduce the stress of screening and now is the favored choice for many major manufacturers. Thanks to the support of our many friends and customers, a small beginning has proved to be highly successful. Foam Welt Cord and Foam Screen Spline are still our main products but we now provide many other products for these markets and several other industries.

