Darren Lovell of The Cooksey Team Ranks Third on Best Mortgage Lenders’ 2018 List of Top Loan Officers in Flower Mound, Texas

DALLAS, Texas, May 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Cooksey Team, a top producing retail branch of Mid America Mortgage, Inc., announced today that Best Mortgage Lenders 2018 has ranked loan officer (LO) Darren Lovell at No. 3 in Flower Mound, Texas, based on the total number of loans closed in 2017. Lovell also placed at No. 226 statewide according to the rankings, which are published in conjunction with Ask a Lender and Scotsman Guide Media.



“Darren Lovell has been one of The Cooksey Team’s most consistent performers,” said Michael Cooksey, founder of The Cooksey Team. “His previous sales experience has translated exceptionally well into mortgage banking, and clients continually rave about the service they receive from him and his team. This recognition is a sign of things to come from him, and we’re glad to have him on board.”

Having gotten his start in the financial services industry, Lovell oversees a team of mortgage professionals that possess a combined 70 years of industry experience. He has been recognized as a top producer on The Cooksey Team every year and is on track to achieve similar results in 2018.

“My team and I truly believe that relationships are the key to success, and we strive to provide superior service and create satisfied customers,” Lovell said. “My goal is to keep clients for life, and I’m willing to go to bat for my clients to ensure their interests are protected in every single transaction, every single time.”

To learn more, visit http://thelovellteam.com/.

About The Cooksey Team:

Headquartered in Dallas, The Cooksey Team is a top performing retail branch of Texas-based lender Mid America Mortgage and has offices located throughout the North Texas and Los Angeles County areas.

With 16 years in the industry and nearly $1 billion in funded loans over the last five years with Mid America, Cooksey Team Founder Michael Cooksey brings the experience and knowledge needed to lead a successful mortgage transaction. Utilizing The CORE Training methodology, Michael has coached his own staff, as well as loan officers, brokers and real estate agents across the country, to become top producers. The Cooksey Team loan officers average six closings per month and $250,000 in annual income. In addition, the branch has increased its annual origination volume by nearly 50 percent year-over-year and is projected to achieve $350 million in volume in 2018. For more information on The Cooksey Team, visit http://cookseyteam.com.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.:

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n’ Close, the Official Mortgage Provider of NASCAR®, is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that delivers an eight-minute application process, getting home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://clicknclose.com.

Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join its growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit http://www.midamericacareer.com/.

