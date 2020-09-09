NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen company, the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software, announces the release of DataNumen Outlook Repair 7.5. It recovers 95.7% of corrupt Outlook files, demonstrating the highest average recovery rate as of today (with the nearest competitor succeeding only with 53.24% of PST files). The new version offers an improved user interface and even better performance than before.



PHOTO CAPTION: DataNumen Outlook Repair 7.5.

Microsoft Outlook is a part of the Microsoft Office suite: an email and task management tool used by 400 million users worldwide. This program uses .PST files to store all the important data, such as emails, appointments, tasks, contacts, notes, etc. Unfortunately, sometimes .PST files get damaged or corrupt due to a variety of reasons: power failures, malware attacks, hardware problems, and OS issues. In such cases critical data can get inaccessible, disrupting communication, and sometimes even business processes.

To prevent these undesirable consequences, it is advisable to acquire an Outlook recovery program with proven efficiency — such as DataNumen Outlook Repair. It is based on the company’s proprietary recovery technology that allows to repair damaged .PST files with outstanding results. The tests have shown that the average recovery rate of DataNumen Outlook Repair is 95.7%, while the second-best tool is far behind with 53.24%.

DataNumen Outlook Repair is effective and easy-to-use at the same time. The whole process of Outlook file recovery takes just a few clicks: the user selects the .PST file to be repaired, specifies the format (if known), and provides the new name for the recovered file. The percentage of completion is displayed in the progress bar. In a few minutes, the file is ready for use!

The new version of DataNumen Outlook Repair offers enhanced performance and improved user interface. The recovery of .PST files has become faster and easier than ever. Besides, the program supports batch processing, the recovery of large files, password-protected .PST files, temporary Outlook files, and attachments from emails.

Key Features:

Recovery of damaged and corrupt .PST files

Support for 32bit/64bit Outlook 97 to 2019 and Outlook for Office 365

Recovery of emails, appointments, and all other elements

Support for batch recovery of .PST files

Recovery of files from corrupted media

Context menu integration, drag & drop support

Free for personal use.

Learn more about DataNumen Outlook Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen Outlook Repair 7.5 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The program is free for personal non-commercial use, the cost of a business license starts from 29.95 USD, and there are volume discounts available.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/

Video: https://youtu.be/zXoPV7liv4E

Comparison: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair-compare/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/downloads/dolkr.exe

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0909s2p-dn-outlook-repair-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: DataNumen Outlook Repair.

News Source: DataNumen

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/datanumen-outlook-repair-7-5-the-best-recovery-performance-in-the-market/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.