WASHINGTON, D.C., July 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Datasembly is providing real-time insight into product pricing and availability data for retailers across America. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a landscape requiring retailers to focus on challenges posed by increased competition, omnichannel execution and contactless data acquisition. The solution to all three challenges, without ever stepping foot into a store, is Datasembly.



Datasembly’s proprietary technology collects data on billions of products a week and then leverages it to create customized, shareable insights that clients use to make real-life decisions. This technology is helping its customers eliminate the need for manual or averaged data to identify customer issues or local market opportunities.

They have helped their retail customers to:

Understand real-time, store-level pricing and promotions

Improve their pricing strategies using a full history of competitive pricing data

Improve pricing of key value items such as eggs, milk, and butter

Improve margins

Improve strategy and execution of seasonal items and new product launches

“The Datasembly difference is in the real-time method of collection of the data and the customized, actionable data provided,” says Ben Reich, CEO of Datasembly. “Our clients have the benefit of seeing what’s happening in their stores and their competitors,’ without moving from their desks, and that’s invaluable,” he added.

In the aftermath of COVID-19 it will become more of a necessity for retailers to respond quicker to what’s actually happening in their stores and their local market – that allows them to remain competitive and will help to provide customers with a positive experience in-store and online. Datasembly helps them do that.

Datasembly (datasembly.com) empowers brands and retailers to make data-driven decisions about prices and promotions in real time. Datasembly collects hyper-local, real-time data from tens of thousands of retail, grocery and QSR locations across North America. Datasembly’s intuitive web app leverages this data to solve real-world problems and deliver immediate visibility and insights that save time, money and improve efficiencies.

