SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New dating app Wowzer is officially available for download nationally, with user-growth marketing focused on the company’s home city of Seattle. The app that helps dog-loving humans make more meaningful connections will launch in Seattle this fall before bringing the Wowzer community experience to cities nationwide later in 2020.



Dogs are great companions and, now, they can be your “wingpup.” After all, who doesn’t need a little bark in their dating journey? Wowzer is throwing single dog lovers a bone. Officially debuting on the iOS App Store on Oct. 23, now-available Wowzer (gowowzer.com) is the dating app for dog lovers.

When looking for connections on Wowzer, you control what profile information and preferences you share. Dog owners can put their best pup forward in a companion dog profile. Wowzer does the rest to connect you with potential matches.

The app will be free during launch, with a suite of premium membership services that will be released at a later date. All dog lovers are welcome whether they own a dog or not.

Wowzer is the brainchild of co-founders Michi Suzuki, a lifestyle public relations and events professional, and Stephanie Worley, a veteran marketer in the tech industry. The longtime friends and dog lovers believe canine intervention is just the tonic for all the anxiety that modern dating can cause. Having a dog by your side helps create a more authentic, relaxing and fun dating experience.



“We’re passionate about dogs, and we’re suckers for love,” said Worley, who, with Suzuki, had originally planned to open a daycare for dogs. Over time, as they helped mutual friends navigate the online dating world, they recognized an opportunity.

“This business was born out of a desire to help our single dog-loving friends meet people who share their interests and values,” Suzuki said. “The fact that it can help a lot more people is really heartening for us.”

