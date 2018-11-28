David McNeil of EPIC Named 2018 Broker of Excellence by CalMutuals Joint Powers Risk and Insurance Management Authority

SAN FRANCISCO and ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Principal and Risk Management Consultant David McNeil has been selected as a 2018 Broker of Excellence by The California Association of Mutual Water Companies – Joint Powers Risk & Insurance Management Authority (CalMutuals-JPRIMA).



“JPRIMA relies solidly on the skills and support of committed insurance brokers like David,” said CalMutuals JPRIMA President and CEO Jim Byerrum. “We view his contributions as an integral part of our success and proudly call him a valued partner and trusted advisor.”

McNeil serves on several federal, state and local task forces for critical infrastructure exposure mitigation, transfer and avoidance. He is executive producer and an advisory member of the American Association of Water Distribution & Management (AAWD&M) Thought Leadership Lab Video Module Series, a resource that helps CalMutuals-JPRIMA insureds/members stay abreast of risk management best practices and emerging issues. He represents scores of mutual water companies, public water districts and investor owned utilities, with many client relationships spanning decades of service.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by CalMutuals JPRIMA as a Broker of Excellence,” said McNeil. “Its dedication to providing high-quality, cost-effective risk management and insurance products and services to its members is exceptional, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

CalMutuals JPRIMA was founded in 2016 after enactment of AB656 (Garcia), authorizing mutual water companies to form and participate in a joint powers authority, to provide pooled insurance for mutual water companies and other water systems. Since then the CalMutuals JPRIMA has grown from 14 members to over 250 members representing a wide range of water suppliers across California, including some of the state’s largest. CalMutuals JPRIMA is governed by a nine-member board of directors from around the state and is currently developing a portfolio of risk management and safety tools for its members.

David McNeil can be reached at david.mcneil@epicbrokers.com or 909-919-7508

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

