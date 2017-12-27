Deacon Jones Chrysler operations resume after driver crashes into building

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Dec. 27, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Police in Smithfield are still working with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office to determine what led a man to drive his truck through the side of the building at Deacon Jones Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Tuesday, December 26. The incident occurred at 1109 N Brightleaf Blvd. in Smithfield.



Early reports said the man was upset over routine manufacture recalls on his Ram Truck which he purchased from the dealership in 2014. But a spokesman for Deacon Jones said that there was no record of this individual having ever had his car serviced at Deacon Jones from the time he took ownership.

Richie Brady, a Chief Operating Officer for Deacon Jones stated, “Upon review, we learned that the gentleman was having his truck regularly serviced at a nearby facility. When he finally returned to us on Tuesday, we gladly offered him some options to address his concerns. He nevertheless seemed generally upset as he left and the next thing we knew his vehicle had breached the side of our building. Thank goodness it came to a stop inside our facility before it might have become more serious. We are very grateful that nobody was injured as a result of his behavior.”

“We quickly had the damage to the building repaired and have resumed regular business. We are fully cooperating with officials in their investigation,” Brady concluded.

About Deacon Jones Auto Group:

Deacon Jones is a family owned and operated dealership with 15 brands at 17 locations. They have been serving eastern North Carolina for over 40 years and are committed to providing the community with outstanding customer service. With locations in Smithfield, Goldsboro, Selma, Fayetteville, Princeton, Clinton and Greenville, Deacon Jones is well-equipped to make the car buying experience as simple as possible. Deacon Jones provides customers with thousands of new vehicles and over 800 pre-owned vehicles.

Visit https://speakindeacon.com/ for more information.

