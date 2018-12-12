Debra Johnston Announces New 2.4 Acre Luxury Listing in Atlanta’s Sought-After North Buckhead Area

ATLANTA, GA., Dec. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury agent, Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties, has announced a new listing offered for $3,750,000. There’s a sense you’ve arrived somewhere very special upon your arrival to this exceptional 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 5-car garage estate. Set out over 2.4 sprawling acres and nestled within nature, this stately custom-built stone and copper manor is a showpiece of superior artistry, materials, and design.



Boasting an impressive 11,500 sq. ft. of grand living space with multiple entertaining areas throughout the elevator-equipped three levels, visitors will be enchanted by the soaring 11 foot plus ceilings and wide-plank flooring. Intelligently designed for effortless entertaining and easy living, the recently completed new daylight terrace level with billiard and bar adds to the noteworthy use and connection between indoor and outdoor lounging spaces.

More information on 785 N. Island Drive, can be found at: http://www.debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/785-N-ISLAND-DRIVE-ATLANTA-GA-30327/6106188/49/

The convenient first-floor sumptuous master suite is complete with decadent his and her dressing rooms and an en suite bath accented by honed marble. Presenting with majestic attention to detail, the sweeping statement staircase in the foyer hints at the home’s second level of opulence, curling its way towards the top floor where your choice of five bedrooms awaits. The second laundry room is conveniently located on this level making the chore of getting bedrooms guest-ready a breeze.

The kitchen is another statement in exquisite design accented by sleek Quartzite counters, a large island, oversized gas double oven and cooktop, a deluxe walk-in pantry, and is complemented with Sub Zero appliances. With views out to the living room, here you’ll find one of many magnificent areas you’ll relish retiring to after a long day. Set under a glorious coffered ceiling, be enticed to unwind in front of one of five fireplaces dotted throughout this residence making this a splendid space to relax or the ideal area for hosting family and friends in a classy setting.

Many special family memories are waiting to be made within this European inspired estate but when business beckons, there’s no better place than the extraordinary executive office adorned with pristine floor-to-ceiling timber set under a stunning cathedral overhead.

Ideal for entertaining, a host of loggias extend throughout this open floor plan property spilling out from elegant living and dining zones. Draped against picture-perfect views of nature at its finest, these areas will be a favorite spot to escape to any time of the year.

The outdoors is equaling as enthralling with manicured grounds hedged by towering trees offering seclusion and tranquility. Gather around the firepit and reminisce, explore the natural surrounds, or simply soak up the wonder that is 785 N. Island Drive.

To envision the breadth of this expansive home and land, please watch this property video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-cWdTV-I9Q

Ideally situated in the highly coveted 30327 zip code brings you the nearby convenience for the best Buckhead, Atlanta offers from the notorious high-end shopping, acclaimed restaurants, and some of the nation’s top ranked private schools. It will only take one visit to this extraordinary property to be convinced it would be a privilege to own. Grand in both size and appearance, welcome home to the epitome of sophisticated living.

About Debra Johnston:

Debra Johnston is not only named Atlanta Board of Realtors Top 5 Individual Agent in the City, but also Top 3 Agent Berkshire Hathaway Georgia and Chairman’s Circle Diamond, a recognition only given to half of 1 percent of worldwide agents. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance year over year serving her extensive clientele network which includes celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. Her exceptional marketing consists of superb photography and video production as well as a prominent internet exposure that translates into maximum exposure for her clients.

She is known for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. With over thirteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in the real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Representing clients from Los Angeles to New York to Miami, Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own Atlanta’s finest homes, please view Debra Johnston’s video page at: http://debraajohnston.com/videos

Debra Johnston – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 3500 Lenox Road NE #300, Atlanta, GA 30326, United States

Contact Name: Debra Johnston

Website: http://www.debraajohnston.com

Email: debra.johnston@bhhsgeorgia.com

Phone: +1-404-312-1959

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/debrajohnstonrealtor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/debraajohnston

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrajohnston

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/7-cWdTV-I9Q

News Source: Debra Johnston Realtor

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/debra-johnston-announces-new-2-4-acre-luxury-listing-in-atlantas-sought-after-north-buckhead-area/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.