Delta Care Rx Now Integrates with Suncoast Electronic Medical Records

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Delta Care Rx, a leading pharmaceutical innovator in end of life care, announces a robust integration with Suncoast by Complia Health, a leading global provider of home health care and hospice software solutions.



The Delta Care Rx hospice pharmacy benefits management (PBM) solution joins a growing list of other vendors which integrate effortlessly with the Suncoast industry standard electronic medical records (EMR) system. Now, clients with the Suncoast EMR are able to enhance efficiencies with a single point of data entry which will then flow electronically to Delta Care Rx.

“The integration allows an increased number of our clients to use the additional functionality of the software,” says Nate Truitt, general manager of Suncoast by Complia Health. “We want to make certain our clients have access to all the software options available to them.”

The integration:

increases efficiency, saving time and costs

eliminates redundancy of any data entry

improves the quality of patient care

provides a single point of entry for patient demographics and medication orders

complements Delta Care Rx’s proprietary and easy-to-use e-Tools suite of software.

The integration is inclusive of industry tailored e-Prescribing and durable medical equipment (DME) order management that works on any digital device, including smart phones.



A leading PBM, Delta Care Rx partners with top EMR vendors – like Suncoast by Complia – to provide innovative integration solutions which ultimately enhance clinical efficiency and dramatically reduce costs for hospice organizations.

According to David Clapp, national director of business development at Delta Care Rx, “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with quality providers like Suncoast by Complia. Together, we make it possible for our mutual clients to ensure patient quality of care across the care continuum.”

Delta Care Rx is a leading sponsor for the second annual Complia Health CARE User Conference, Monday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at the Marriott Orlando World Center, Orlando, Florida.

Attendees will network with peers in post-acute, home health, hospice and palliative care organizations, while simultaneously learning from a broad variety of industry experts and thought leaders, such as Delta Care Rx COO Drew Mihalyo, who will be featured in Thursday’s Partner Showcase.

About Delta Care Rx:

Delta Care Rx – http://www.deltacarerx.com – transforms and improves the hospice pharmacy industry through business transparency, innovation, extreme customer service, and the maintenance of vital community-pharmacy relationships. As a pharmacist owned, privately held provider, Delta Care Rx sets the industry benchmark for pharmacy benefit management, mail order pharmacy options, on-demand pharmacist services, and hospice tailored electronic prescribing. Additionally, Delta Care Rx offers electronic tools, including cutting edge telemedicine technology, to improve the quality of patient care and simplify essential workflow and ordering processes within hospice settings.

About Complia Health:

Complia Health is a leading global provider of technology and expertise for the long-term and post-acute care market. Nearly 3,000 home health, residential, community care, and hospice organizations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitability deliver quality care. Complia Health’s innovative products—including Procura, ContinuLink, Suncoast, Igea, and Progresa—are supported by a team of global health and technology experts located in the United States, Canada, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.compliahealth.com/.

