Denver-Based Project Resources Group Outsourcing Division Strikes Out On Own – Changes Name to Auxillium

DENVER, Colo., July 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the business process outsourcing (BPO) market continues to grow and evolve, Project Resources Group (PRG) declared independence for its outsourcing division by striking out on its own under a new name, Auxillium.



PRG’s BPO division, formerly known as BOSS (Business Optimization Support Services), becomes a completely independent company. The organization’s new name, Auxillium is Latin meaning to provide help, aid or to support; a significant defining of the direction the company is taking in delivering a new level of innovation in customer service and quality management for companies who demand the highest level of customer satisfaction.

“Despite our new independence and new name, we are by no means a new company. We have an organization with a combined 70 years of strategic and management experience and more than a decade of experience providing high-quality call center and customer support services for clients of PRG,” says Deb Dufour, Director of Auxillium. “We have honed our craft and feel that we offer a level of service and customization that only a nimble and flexible organization can provide. We know from our current customers that there is a strong need for tailored, high-level, high-touch service outside of PRG’s typical customer base.”

Today, as more and more companies turn over business processes to third-party providers in an effort to reduce costs, streamline operations, and focus on core competencies, the worldwide BPO market has exploded, with the market expected to surpass $400 billion by 2020.

“There is no shortage of business process outsourcing providers, particularly in the call center and customer service arena,” continued Dufour. “However, most of these providers are massive operations that take a cookie-cutter approach to every customer, have little flexibility, and experience notoriously high turnover among what is typically a poorly-trained, disengaged staff,” she noted.

Auxillium will not attempt to compete with the giant BPOs when it comes to providing high-volume low-touch interactions. The large providers employ thousands of workers (usually offshore) in a single call center and mostly handle the frontline customer service call you might make to your cable provider or wireless company.

Auxillium will focus its efforts on companies that need a more personalized touch with a highly-trained and knowledgeable staff. When Xfinity began rolling out its Xfinity home security service (XH) in certain markets, it relied on Auxillium (PRG BPO, at the time) to provide prospective customers with high-touch, high-quality experience, knowing that they would probably have many questions, concerns, and need for expertise and individualized attention.

“Over the next decade, we will see a lot more automation in the BPO industry, but we believe that specific situations will always require a human touch. Our focus will always be to provide that level of service to our customers, who we consider to be more like partners,” says Dufour. “And we can do that because we hire the best people, invest in training, and create an engaged and rewarding culture. As a result, we have some of the lowest turnover rates in the industry.”

The process of separating from PRG and rebranding under Auxillium will last approximately 60-90 days, according to Dufour. The changes will have no impact on leadership, employment, job titles, pay, job location, corporate location, or benefits.

For more information about Auxillium and its services, please contact Auxillium at info@auxilliumusa.com or 720-279-7469.

About PRG:

As a leading provider of construction management, plant damage investigation & recovery, business outsourcing and consulting services, Project Resources Group (PRG) offers services within the cable, telephony, construction and utility industries. We specialize in back office processing, technical support, network infrastructure, application development, project and program management, and outside plant damage cost recovery services.

About Auxillium:

Auxillium provides effective operational support, management, documentation and consultative processes. It works with our partners to design, implement, manage and enhance the customer interaction and data handling environment for organizations seeking greater flexibility, higher operational effectiveness and lower operating costs.

