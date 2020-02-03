ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Depth Public Relations (DepthPR), a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries, today announced its promotion of Leslie Colley to vice president of client services.



Colley, a strategic marketing advisor to digital innovators and professional services experts, has served DepthPR clients since 2009 as a consultant before transitioning to a full-time staff position in 2015. Her tenure has been marked by high-profile achievements on clients’ behalf, including her ideation of resonant messaging campaigns to differentiate their solutions. A multiple award-winning copywriter, prior to joining DepthPR Colley delivered strategic planning and project management services at renowned global consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

“Leslie has been an invaluable asset to our firm from day one and is proof positive that lightning can strike the same spot repeatedly,” said DepthPR Founder and President Kerri S. Milam. “When we met Leslie in 2009, she delivered a particular set of high-value skills in SEO, website building and content creation. Soon it became clear that Leslie’s talents and personality were a perfect fit for what we were building, and we set about making her an offer she could not refuse.”

“There’s a point when you cannot help asking yourself whether an employee has the luck of the draw, or whether there’s another reason she has represented many of the best-known innovators in our clients’ industries. It isn’t simply that Leslie has a distinctive skillset, though she’s certainly proven a superior thinker and writer. What Leslie brings to the field is the heart of a thoroughbred; she has an unrelenting drive for excellence,” Milam added.

Colley holds a master’s degree in communication management from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in advanced rhetoric and composition from Georgia State University.

About DepthPR

Depth Public Relations (DepthPR) is a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, real estate professionals and appraisers. DepthPR is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. DepthPR is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association, an active participant in The Mortgage Collaborative and a proud annual sponsor of the Arizent Digital Mortgage Conference.

