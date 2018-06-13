DesignEvo 2.5 New Release Redefines the Way Users Can Create Amazing Logos

HONG KONG, June 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today PearlMountain celebrated the release of the latest version of their logo design tool – DesignEvo 2.5, which offers over 5,000 templates, a brand new GUI, and other significant improvements to make the logo creation quicker and simpler than ever before.



The revolutionary release of DesignEvo 2.5 provides unparalleled logo design service for everyone. By offering more than 5,000 professional grade templates, DesignEvo empowers users to achieve their own unique and compelling logos in a matter of minutes. Thanks to these customizable templates that are arranged into various categories, even those without graphics knowledge or skill will have an easy method to create a powerful and compelling visual representation of their brand.

In order to deliver higher speed, smoother processing, and a more intuitive experience to users, DesignEvo 2.5 completely re-designed its graphical user interface (GUI) from the ground up.

“This is another step toward our goal of creating an easy-to-navigate platform where both novices and professionals can create logos, showcasing a user-friendly and interactive interface,” remarked Henry Wong, product development manager of DesignEvo.

Having been built as a handy service with cloud saving support, DesignEvo allows users to save logos and return to edit them again at any time they choose. There’s even a very useful “favorite template” feature built in, so that users can quickly select their preferred template and adapt it to suit their personal needs.

Besides giving an entirely new logo creation experience, DesignEvo has incorporated a number of other significant improvements in the new release of version 2.5. Different fonts, icons, and color palettes are now available allowing its users to potentially develop millions of logo combinations.

“DesignEvo has been growing as a leading logo design platform where over millions of users have successfully created and downloaded their logos,” commented Lin Xiao, the CEO of PearlMountain. “Our mission is to simplify the process of designing a high-quality logo and to put the power to create custom logos in the hands of individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs and marketing departments everywhere.”

The launch of DesignEvo 2.5 has dramatically redefined and simplified the way logos can be produced that stand out from the crowd and make bold statements. It gives a professional and affordable solution to users who need a premium quality logo, but don’t want to break the bank in the process.

For more information, please visit https://www.designevo.com/.

About DesignEvo:

DesignEvo is an easy-to-use logo maker developed by PearlMountain Limited. It makes logo design simple and straightforward and provides users with the most convenient experience.

